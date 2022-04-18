Aid relief efforts continue in Langa after fire destroys hundreds of homes





CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers will remain in Langa's Joe Slovo informal settlement where a fire destroyed hundreds of homes.

The blaze broke out on Saturday.

The Mustadafin Foundation in Bridgetown and the Urban Rural Development in Langa have been identified as drop off points for donations for the scores of fire victims.

Gift of the Givers' volunteers are still hard at work assisting Langa residents who have lost all their belongings in the blaze.

The humanitarian aid group's Ali Sablay: "We've provided them with a hot meal, water, mattresses, blankets and hygiene packs. We will be there for the next three days until the registration process is completed for social development relief to kick in."

About 300 homes were destroyed, leaving more than 1,000 people displaced.

At this stage, it's not yet clear what caused the fire.

