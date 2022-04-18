



JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that government officials would not be spared from harsh punishment if found stealing from the needy.

Zikalala said that this time around there were instruments that would ensure disaster relief funds and resources went directly to vulnerable flood victims.

Almost 450 lives have so far been lost in the disaster that struck last week.

The premier said that there would not be a repeat of theft and rampant corruption that happened when billions of rands meant to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic were stolen.

Zikalala has allayed fears amid concerns, saying that this would not be the case this time around.

"We want to assure our communities that all the funds will be used prudently and that no one will be allowed to abuse the suffering of the people in order to line their pockets. Work of quality and value for money will be done," he said.

The premier said that there were monitoring bodies that would ensure that they lived up to this promise.

"We have monitoring teams that are in place, including the Auditor-General. We will act decisively, without fear or favour or prejudice on anyone taking advantage of resources meant to assist the needy community," the premier said.

This article first appeared on EWN : Zikalala vows to act decisively against officials stealing from flood victims