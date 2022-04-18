Dept: 57 pupils lost their lives in KZN floods
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – Fifty-seven children are among those who lost their lives in the deadliest floods in the history of KwaZulu-Natal.
The Department of Basic Education on Monday said five other children were still missing.
One teacher and a food handler have also passed away.
In total, 443 lives have been lost in the disastrous floods while 63 others are still missing.
The department's Elijah Mhlanga said: “We have 630 schools that have been affected by the floods, 124 of them have suffered extensive damage. This means come Tuesday when schools reopen, some will not be open to open.”
Education Minister Angie Motshega will visit the province on Tuesday to meet with the provincial department and assess the damage.
#DBENews Minister Angie Motshekga to visit schools affected by the #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/9cFVDAM1Rl— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) April 18, 2022
Meanwhile, Save the Children South Africa said it was gravely concerned about the wellbeing of children affected by the flooding and subsequent devastation in KwaZulu-Natal.
The child rights organisation has activated emergency response efforts to take care of the immediate needs of children and their families.
Interventions include ensuring access to clean drinking water, food, warm clothes, blankets, shelter, safety as well as medical care and psychotherapy.
Save the Children's Yani Horn said the flooding had resulted in schooling coming to a halt for thousands of children further exacerbating the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on teaching and learning.
“We are calling on local government in the eThekwini area to look into putting in place long-term solutions because floods are not new to the region.”
The organisation has also expressed sadness over the loss of life.
This article first appeared on EWN : Dept: 57 pupils lost their lives in KZN floods
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
