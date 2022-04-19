What are property levies and why do I need to pay them?
- Every owner in a complex must pay a monthly fee to ensure the scheme is run efficiently.
- Your levy should cover everything from water infrastructure to garden services.
- You can query with the complex's body corporate to clarify what your levy is being spent on.
Living in a housing complex has many advantages, such as heightened security and well-maintained public spaces.
Communal living, however, comes with a price tag, namely the levies that owners pay for the upkeep of the property.
Every owner in a complex must pay a monthly levy to ensure that the scheme is run efficiently and benefits everyone.
Basically, you pay for everything that's shared between yourself and other residents in your housing complex or apartment block, like water infrastructure to garden services.
The use of private security is another major shared expense, which your levies go towards.
Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at finance website JustMoney.co.za, says owners should attend the body corporate AGMs to table issues and suggest ways in which levies can be reduced.
It covers things like the common areas of the scheme... maintenance, repairs for recreational facilities.Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager at JustMoney.co.za
It’s essential that you do your research and factor in all of the costs and hidden charges from the outset. This way you know what to expect and you can budget to avoid nasty surprises after you have signed on the dotted line.Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager at JustMoney.co.za
RELATED: Can body corporates increase levies willy nilly?
Trustees may also request that owners pay special levies to cover emergencies or extra work, for example, when a lift in a building has to be repaired, or a swimming pool needs expensive maintenance.
As an owner, I would highly recommend showing up at the AGMs, make a list of ways in which to reduce costs.Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager at JustMoney.co.za
Look at practical examples of where you feel that you can reduce costs, and table that at the AGM.Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager at JustMoney.co.za
A practical example is, if your estate has personnel as security, the option is to install cameras as opposed to having people.Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager at JustMoney.co.za
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133966751_detail-of-modern-residential-flat-apartment-building-exterior-fragment-of-new-luxury-house-and-home-.html?vti=nnhpo6o1qtdmeua1tq-1-74
More from Lifestyle
KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast.Read More
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter
Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende still 'overwhelmed' by her global success
Ismail Lagardien speaks to South African opera singer, Pretty Yende.Read More
Why the updated Renault Duster is an off-roader you should consider buying
Ismail Lagardien gets the lowdown on the updated Renault Duster from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Fun things to get up to in Cape Town over the Easter long weekend
There's plenty to do in the Mother City this weekend including a free Easter egg hunt, theatre production and bazaar.Read More
Come Dine With Me SA - Do you have what it takes to host a perfect dinner party?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Kee-Leen Irvine, executive producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'.Read More
John Maytham's Book Review: 14 April 2022
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?
For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.Read More