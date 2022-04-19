1 year later, UCT still rebuilding library after fire





CAPE TOWN - It's been exactly a year since a massive fire hit the University of Cape Town (UCT)'s iconic library.

On 18 April, the reading room was completely gutted, destroying valuable collections of the university.

The fire spread from the vicinity of Philip Kgosana Drive to Rhodes Memorial and moved towards UCT.

Executive director at UCT Libraries, Ujala Satgoor, recalls the day that the Jagger Library went up in flames.

"I was on campus standing in the plaza watching this building burn. I felt helpless," she said.

The fire destroyed the Jagger Reading Room, gutting its roof and destroying the galleries, adjacent stores, and offices.

The archival and published print collections were also consumed by the flames.

"Now, this library was special, it was home to the significant African Studies Collection, which was started back in 1953," Satgoor explained, adding that it was an unforgettable day.

"To watch a library burn, I think it's one of the most heart-wrenching experiences ever. So, it's edged in our memories as a day to forever remember," she said.

Satgoor said that they were hard at work trying to recover what had been damaged and lost in the fire.

There are a number of processes that are currently under way, including recovering and digitising books, audio and video content.

On the upper level, construction workers are seen working with their hard hats; there’s now a temporary roof that has been built and the area has been cleared up.

UCT is rebuilding a year after a fire destroyed the Jagger Reading Room, gutting its roof and destroying the galleries, adjacent stores, and offices. Picture: Supplied.

After the fire, officials then discovered that the basement was affected by water, so the library was hit by two disasters on the same day.

"The first month was focused on evacuation, remedial and emergency conservation, preservation," Satgoor added.

She said this was handled very carefully and depending on the extent of the damage and material, items were either treated and put into cold storage, air-dried, or monitored for mold.

Information and resources director at UCT libraries, director Nikki Crowster, said that whatever content was saved had been moved to new premises.

"About 13,000 crates of material extracted much of that went into remedial conservation, which meant it was sprayed with an anti-fungal solution, clean wrapped and put into deep freeze."

WATCH: 'Recovery will continue for years' - 1 year after devastating CT fires

