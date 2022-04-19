Several fire hoses cut during Langa blaze, says JP Smith





A number of fire hoses were tampered with during firefighting efforts in Langa on Saturday

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says this is not the first time it has happened

At least 260 homes were destroyed, leaving roughly 1,000 people displaced

Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers says there's an urgent need for stationery and school uniforms

Langa residents and a Gift of the Givers member assess the damage after a fire on 16 April 2022 destroyed 300 homes and left about 1,000 people displaced. Picture: @GiftoftheGivers/Twitter

The City of Cape Town says several fire hoses were cut while crews were responding to the blaze in Langa's Joe Slovo informal settlement on Saturday.

According to the city's JP Smith, this is not an uncommon experience for fire crews on the front line.

Over 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines were deployed to the area shortly after the blaze broke out on Saturday evening.

Smith says a number of explosions were recorded due to the burning LPG gas cylinders inside the informal structures.

He says it's unclear what may have motivated culprits to tamper with the fire hoses.

RELATED: Langa residents rebuild after devastating fire in Joe Slovo informal settlement

It was frustrating for the firefighters who reported that they had several fire hoses cut. It unfortunately is not a unique experience, it is so that when firefighters do work, occasionally they are either attacked physically, or their vehicles are stoned or the equipment they use is vandalised during the firefighting. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers has commended the firefighters who work under such difficult circumstances to save lives.

The organisation's Ali Sablay says fire crews face immense challenges, putting their lives on the line almost every day.

Speaking to the firefighters, especially the ones whose hoses were cut, he's facing the blaze just metres away from him and his water is cut off... His life could have been at risk. Ali Sablay, Project Manager - Gift of the Givers

All credit has to go to the firefighters, we don't understand on the ground what they go through, putting their own lives at risk. Ali Sablay, Project manager - Gift of the Givers

RELATED: Aid relief efforts continue in Langa after fire destroys hundreds of homes

At least 260 homes were destroyed in the fire, leaving roughly 1,000 people displaced.

Gift of the Givers is working with city officials and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to assist Langa residents who have lost all their belongings in the blaze.

According to Sablay, the volunteer group will be "filling the gap" while the authorities register all the affected families that will need relief.

Sassa's vouchers will start assisting people, the vouchers will be issued now.. but it's quite a small amount in my understanding... certainly not enough to resuscitate your life if you've lost everything and you don't have insurance. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Sablay says the Gift of the Givers has been providing water, meals, toiletry packs, and babycare packs.

However, there is a great need for school uniforms and stationery for the schoolchildren who have been left with nothing following the blaze.

These items can be dropped off at Gift of the Givers offices in Athlone or a donation can be made to the organisation here.

For more information, you can call their toll free number on 0800 786 911.