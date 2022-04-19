Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
South African-born actress Charlize Theron is using her charitable foundation to raise money for the victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods.
Theron announced on Tuesday morning that she has launched a KZN flood relief fundraiser through her organisation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.
The Hollywood star, who was born in Benoni, urged people from around the world to help support the cause.
"My home of South Africa is going through an extraordinarily difficult time, and while I know much of the world is in pain right now, and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens, I'm hoping you'll find it in your heart to help", she wrote on social media.
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project is running a fundraiser on Facebook and has already raised over R90,000 in donations in less than eight hours.
According to Theron, 100% of the funds will be sent directly to relief organisations in KZN that are assisting affected families who desperately need food, water, and shelter.
The Oscar-winning actress created the outreach project in 2007 to provide funding and support to community-based organisations that uplift vulnerable youth in sub-Saharan Africa.
My home of South Africa is going through an extraordinarily difficult time, and while I know much of the world is in pain right now, and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens, I'm hoping you'll find it in your heart to help.— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) April 18, 2022
and right now organizations in KZN are reeling, trying to support their communities however they can, as affected families desperately need food, water, and shelter.— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) April 18, 2022
Please Note: Entertainment Industry Foundation is CTAOP's fiscal sponsor. All money raised through this fundraiser will be sent to CTAOP's Partners in the KZN region in support of flood relief efforts. Thank you for your empathy and generosity!— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) April 18, 2022
More from World
Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb
Zain Johnson speaks to UK correspondent, Gavin Grey.Read More
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs
Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'
Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset ManagementRead More
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid
Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.Read More
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel
Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?Read More
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor
International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia and Ukraine.Read More
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread
Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University.Read More
More from Lifestyle
KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast.Read More
What are property levies and why do I need to pay them?
Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za.Read More
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter
Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende still 'overwhelmed' by her global success
Ismail Lagardien speaks to South African opera singer, Pretty Yende.Read More
Why the updated Renault Duster is an off-roader you should consider buying
Ismail Lagardien gets the lowdown on the updated Renault Duster from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Fun things to get up to in Cape Town over the Easter long weekend
There's plenty to do in the Mother City this weekend including a free Easter egg hunt, theatre production and bazaar.Read More
Come Dine With Me SA - Do you have what it takes to host a perfect dinner party?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Kee-Leen Irvine, executive producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'.Read More
John Maytham's Book Review: 14 April 2022
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?
For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.Read More
More from Local
KZN floods: 'Government moving people to normally functioning hospitals'
Tshidi Madia interviews Department of Health spokesperson Doctor Tshwale.Read More
Sadtu says floods have compounded existing school infrastructure issues in KZN
Tshidi Madia chats to South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza.Read More
Building flood-resistant roads and bridges doesn't come cheap, says expert
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to civil engineering specialist Eddie Chinnapin.Read More
SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom
The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four.Read More
Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures
Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid after ratcheting up the power cuts to stage four on Tuesday morning.Read More
Cash is still king as Reserve Bank commemorates 100 years of bank notes
Clement Manyathela chats to South African Reserve Bank currency management head Pearl Kgalegi to reflect on bank notes.Read More
Humanitarian organisation lauds Dis-chem for R50,000 KZN floods donation
Humanitarian Empowerment Fund co-founder and director Clete Stevis reflects on the donation towards the floods.Read More
Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aid
This follows President Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday night that the country was returning to a national state of disaster to address the aftermath of the heavy rains that has destroyed homes and schools and claimed 443 lives and dozens still unaccounted for.Read More
Several fire hoses cut during Langa blaze, says JP Smith
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith and Gift of the Givers coordinator Ali Sablay.Read More