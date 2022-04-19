New speed cameras set up in Sea Point: 'Obey the limits,' warns ward councillor





At least six new speed cameras have been installed in Sea Point

The cameras are expected to help put the brakes on illegal street racing which has become common in the seaside suburb

Local ward councillor Nicola Jowell says the pilot project is part of ongoing efforts to boost traffic enforcement in the area

Image copyright: gesrey/123rf.com

Several speed cameras have been installed in Sea Point to help combat speedsters and illegal street racers in the area.

Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell says Beach Road, Helen Suzman Boulevard, and Main Road in Green Point have become hotspots for noisy, speeding cars.

According to Jowell, the new cameras are part of an ongoing effort to bolster traffic enforcement in Sea Point, which has become a hotspot for illegal street racing in Cape Town.

Jowell says the speed cameras are meant to act as a deterrent, particularly on roads with speed limits such as 50km/h.

She says there have been a number of complaints about the new speed cameras on social media.

"If you are obeying the speed limit, then you should have absolutely no problem at all", Jowell tells CapeTalk.

Of course, one doesn't like to give away locations of speed cameras as these one could quickly find their way on social media... the idea is to be a deterrent... we don't want people to speed. Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 councillor - City of Cape Town

It is a big project which they are rolling out as a pilot to see how it works. Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 councillor - City of Cape Town

The Traffic Department has been looking at various ways to try and tackle it from all angles... that's one of the reasons they're doing this project with these traffic speed cameras. Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 councillor - City of Cape Town