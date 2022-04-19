



Aviation expert Guy Leitch says the aviation industry is facing a skills crisis.

This comes after in recent weeks a number of maintenance issues arising with local aviation operators.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Leitch and South African Aviation Authority spokesperson, Phindiwe Gwebu on the state of the aviation industry in South Africa.

Leitch says, however, that for now, safety is not a major consideration but the brain drain in the industry is concerning.

The biggest crisis is that there is a massive pilot shortage worldwide. Guy Leitch, Aviation expert

Gwebu says most pilot licences are lying dormant, and this is everywhere in the world.

Most airlines have had to scale down on their operation and that affected maintance engineers as well as pilots greatly. Phindiwe Gwebu, Spokesperson - South African Civil Aviation Authority

Listen below to the full conversation:

This article first appeared on 702 : Is there a HUGE skills shortage in aviation industry?