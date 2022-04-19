Is there a HUGE skills shortage in aviation industry?
Aviation expert Guy Leitch says the aviation industry is facing a skills crisis.
This comes after in recent weeks a number of maintenance issues arising with local aviation operators.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Leitch and South African Aviation Authority spokesperson, Phindiwe Gwebu on the state of the aviation industry in South Africa.
Leitch says, however, that for now, safety is not a major consideration but the brain drain in the industry is concerning.
The biggest crisis is that there is a massive pilot shortage worldwide.Guy Leitch, Aviation expert
Gwebu says most pilot licences are lying dormant, and this is everywhere in the world.
Most airlines have had to scale down on their operation and that affected maintance engineers as well as pilots greatly.Phindiwe Gwebu, Spokesperson - South African Civil Aviation Authority
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : Is there a HUGE skills shortage in aviation industry?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40397021_view-of-beautiful-cloud-and-wing-of-airplane-from-window.html
More from Local
KZN floods: 'Government moving people to normally functioning hospitals'
Tshidi Madia interviews Department of Health spokesperson Doctor Tshwale.Read More
Sadtu says floods have compounded existing school infrastructure issues in KZN
Tshidi Madia chats to South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza.Read More
Building flood-resistant roads and bridges doesn't come cheap, says expert
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to civil engineering specialist Eddie Chinnapin.Read More
SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom
The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four.Read More
Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures
Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid after ratcheting up the power cuts to stage four on Tuesday morning.Read More
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Cash is still king as Reserve Bank commemorates 100 years of bank notes
Clement Manyathela chats to South African Reserve Bank currency management head Pearl Kgalegi to reflect on bank notes.Read More
Humanitarian organisation lauds Dis-chem for R50,000 KZN floods donation
Humanitarian Empowerment Fund co-founder and director Clete Stevis reflects on the donation towards the floods.Read More
Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aid
This follows President Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday night that the country was returning to a national state of disaster to address the aftermath of the heavy rains that has destroyed homes and schools and claimed 443 lives and dozens still unaccounted for.Read More