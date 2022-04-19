Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aid





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government was setting up an oversight structure to ensure that all funds allocated to the KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster were actually used for that.

This follows President Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday night that the country was returning to a national state of disaster to address the aftermath of the heavy rains that has destroyed homes and schools and claimed 443 lives and dozens still unaccounted for.

The president has sought to allay the fears of many South Africans following the widespread looting of funds that were allocated to the sourcing of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) over the last two years.

Many have already taken to social media warning that the recent devastating floods would be an opportunity for some to loot.

But the president said that they had learnt from pandemic frenzy.

"We're drawing together various stakeholders to be part of an oversight structure to ensure that all funds disbursed to respond to this disaster are properly accounted for and that the state receives value for money. The stakeholders include the office of the Auditor-General, business representatives, the religious sector, labour, community-based organisations as well as professional bodies," the president said.

Government has launched a multiphase approach in response to the deadly flooding crisis gripping KwaZulu-Natal, with national Treasury making R1 billion available for relief and reconstruction efforts.

President Ramaphosa has broken down government’s approach into three phases.

"First, we will focus on the immediate humanitarian relief, ensuring that all affected persons are safe and that all their basic needs are met. Second, we will focus on stabilisation and recovery, rehousing people who have lost homes and restoring provision of services. Thirdly, we will focus on reconstruction and rebuilding," the president said.

In addition to the R1 billion availed for disaster relief efforts, government has also mobilised the Solidarity Fund, which was initially set up to respond to COVID-19.

"The board of the Solidarity Fund has agreed to assist with humanitarian and other forms of relief in partnership with government, the private sector and various non-governmental and community-based organisations," the president explained.

Governmemt is currently assessing the extent of the damage but Ramaphosa said that the economic costs of these floods were likely to run into the billions.

