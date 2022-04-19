Humanitarian organisation lauds Dis-chem for R50,000 KZN floods donation

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
The search for the Harlem
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Bruno Werz - Marine Archaeologist at ...
Today at 14:40
Bredasdorp Shipwreck Museum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marius Slammat
Today at 14:50
Who owns a shipwreck?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andrew Pike
Today at 15:20
Preventing corruption in spending of KZN relief funds
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karam Singh - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 15:50
Ramaphosa says we need to spend more on climate change adaptation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Gina Ziervogel - Associate Professor, Dept. of Environmental & Geographical Science at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
Stage 4 loadshedding until Friday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 16:20
Gerda Steyn wins the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in a new record time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerda Steyn, 2022 female Comrades Marathon winner
Today at 16:33
SA Agulhas II is vital for climate science
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Sarah Fawcett
Today at 17:05
Update on KZN relief efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Msawakhe Mayisela
Today at 17:20
Update on Langa fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cllr Eddie Andrews
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sadtu says floods have compounded existing school infrastructure issues in KZN Tshidi Madia chats to South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza. 19 April 2022 1:39 PM
Building flood-resistant roads and bridges doesn't come cheap, says expert Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to civil engineering specialist Eddie Chinnapin. 19 April 2022 12:57 PM
SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four. 19 April 2022 12:41 PM
View all Local
To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic needs th... 19 April 2022 11:31 AM
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
View all Politics
Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid after ratcheting up the power cuts to stage four on Tue... 19 April 2022 11:21 AM
KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast. 19 April 2022 10:51 AM
Flutterwave exposed: Nigerian fintech 'lying and inflating transaction volumes' Refilwe Moloto interviews West Africa Weekly editor David Hundeyin. 19 April 2022 9:31 AM
View all Business
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
What are property levies and why do I need to pay them? Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za. 19 April 2022 6:38 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende still 'overwhelmed' by her global success Ismail Lagardien speaks to South African opera singer, Pretty Yende. 18 April 2022 8:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles... 17 April 2022 11:10 AM
Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon Zimbabwe had winners in both the men's and women's races in the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon. 16 April 2022 1:01 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
View all Sport
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb Zain Johnson speaks to UK correspondent, Gavin Grey. 17 April 2022 2:01 PM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Humanitarian organisation lauds Dis-chem for R50,000 KZN floods donation

19 April 2022 9:32 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Floods
Flooding
Dischem
dischem foundation
kznfloods

Humanitarian Empowerment Fund co-founder and director Clete Stevis reflects on the donation towards the floods.

After hearing about the extensive flooding and suffering in KwaZulu-Natal the Dis-chem Foundation has connected with the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund and donated R50,000.

RELATED: Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aid

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund co-founder and director Clete Stevis says the donation has gone a long way in helping those that need help in the province.

I was on the ground yesterday and the disaster is very tragic and we want to say thank you to Dis-chem for the donation that could at least go towards the one of our shelters. The donation has gone towards getting water and food parcels as well.

Clete Stevis, Co-founder and director - Humanitarian Empowerment Fund

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : Humanitarian organisation lauds Dis-chem for R50,000 KZN floods donation




19 April 2022 9:32 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Floods
Flooding
Dischem
dischem foundation
kznfloods

More from Local

KZN floods: 'Government moving people to normally functioning hospitals'

19 April 2022 2:02 PM

Tshidi Madia interviews Department of Health spokesperson Doctor Tshwale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sadtu says floods have compounded existing school infrastructure issues in KZN

19 April 2022 1:39 PM

Tshidi Madia chats to South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building flood-resistant roads and bridges doesn't come cheap, says expert

19 April 2022 12:57 PM

Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to civil engineering specialist Eddie Chinnapin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom

19 April 2022 12:41 PM

The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures

19 April 2022 11:21 AM

Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid after ratcheting up the power cuts to stage four on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief

19 April 2022 10:47 AM

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash is still king as Reserve Bank commemorates 100 years of bank notes

19 April 2022 10:40 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to South African Reserve Bank currency management head Pearl Kgalegi to reflect on bank notes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aid

19 April 2022 8:54 AM

This follows President Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday night that the country was returning to a national state of disaster to address the aftermath of the heavy rains that has destroyed homes and schools and claimed 443 lives and dozens still unaccounted for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Several fire hoses cut during Langa blaze, says JP Smith

19 April 2022 8:52 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith and Gift of the Givers coordinator Ali Sablay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is there a HUGE skills shortage in aviation industry?

19 April 2022 8:15 AM

Aviation expert Guy Leitch and SA Aviation Authority spokesperson Phindiwe Gweb shine the spotlight on the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom

Business Local

To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille

Politics

New speed cameras set up in Sea Point: 'Obey the limits,' warns ward councillor

Local

EWN Highlights

Philippines' Nobel laureate Ressa accuses Duterte aide of 'malicious' posts

19 April 2022 1:57 PM

Cycling champion Wiggins reveals he was sexually groomed as a child

19 April 2022 1:50 PM

Easter rains expose Johannesburg's rapid sinking into decay

19 April 2022 1:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA