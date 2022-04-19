Flutterwave exposed: Nigerian fintech 'lying and inflating transaction volumes'
Nigerian fintech giant Flutterwave is in trouble.
Six months ago, award-winning journalist and editor of West Africa Weekly, David Hundeyin, began his investigation into the provider of payment infrastructure and the continent’s most-valuable start-up.
In “Flutterwave: The African Unicorn built on Quicksand”, Hundeyin lays bare his findings.
Hundeyin alleges that “insider trading, fraud, and perjury” occurred at Flutterwave over four years.
He says that cofounder Olugbenga Agboola engaged in sexual harassment, impersonation, and insider trading.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Hundeyin about his investigation into the controversial African fintech firm (scroll up to listen).
Hundeyin, in a secret location under asylum protection, made stunning findings of deceit and rule-by-fear.
He says foreign investors are turning a blind eye as, for them, it is “just not that much money”.
In October last year a faceless entity … got hold of my encrypted email address… and started sending me threats … and crazy-sounding accusations against Flutterwave …David Hundeyin, Editor - West Africa Weekly
I reached out to employees and ex-employees and realised that this company has an incredible ability to keep people onsite using fear… I spoke to 17 current and ex Flutterwave staff… I got oral testimony, documents, screenshots, receipts…David Hundeyin, Editor - West Africa Weekly
The sheer amount of business it claims it does … this company is basically lying … Transaction volumes are incredibly inflated by double-charging users’ cards … they instantly get refunded, so they probably don’t notice… Transactions carried out in South African rand were recorded as US dollar transactions … Successfully inflating their valuation…David Hundeyin, Editor - West Africa Weekly
