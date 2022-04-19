Sadtu says floods have compounded existing school infrastructure issues in KZN
- Teachers union Sadtu says it's concerned about school infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal
- The union's Nomarashiya Caluza says existing challenges have been worsened by the recent floods
- She says over 1,000 schools in the province cannot open due to infrastructure woes
The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal says the recent floods have compounded existing school infrastructure challenges in the province.
It's estimated that about 600 schools have been affected by flood damage in the past week.
Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza says this is on top of roughly 400 schools that could not open at the start of this year due to infrastructure woes.
Caluza says the recent floods have added to the problem, leaving over 1,000 KZN schools affected.
The most difficult one is that we talk of 680 schools but there were about 400 schools that could not open at the beginning of the year because of infrastructure... so the situation currently has compounded the situation because there were backlogs that the department had to deal with and the issue of infrastructure is becoming a serious one.Nomarashiya Caluza, KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson - SADTU
The union has been visiting some schools and various communities that have been badly affected by flooding.
Caluza says many learners and teachers have lost everything in what has been described as the deadliest floods in the history of KwaZulu-Natal.
Sadtu says it will be keeping a close watch on the provincial education department and the intergovernmental effort to rebuild after the devastating floods.
We are concerned with what is unfolding in our schools and communities... some of the schools, about 101, are unaccessible.Nomarashiya Caluza, KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson - SADTU
What is worrying is that we have so many learners that are housed in community halls because they no longer have a home, and some do not have families... There's lots of cleaning that must take place, there's lost of counselling that must take place.Nomarashiya Caluza, KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson - SADTU
The other issue is that we also have teachers that are affected by this situation.Nomarashiya Caluza, KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson - SADTU
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
More from Local
Building flood-resistant roads and bridges doesn't come cheap, says expert
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to civil engineering specialist Eddie Chinnapin.Read More
SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom
The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four.Read More
Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures
Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid after ratcheting up the power cuts to stage four on Tuesday morning.Read More
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Cash is still king as Reserve Bank commemorates 100 years of bank notes
Clement Manyathela chats to South African Reserve Bank currency management head Pearl Kgalegi to reflect on bank notes.Read More
Humanitarian organisation lauds Dis-chem for R50,000 KZN floods donation
Humanitarian Empowerment Fund co-founder and director Clete Stevis reflects on the donation towards the floods.Read More
Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aid
This follows President Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday night that the country was returning to a national state of disaster to address the aftermath of the heavy rains that has destroyed homes and schools and claimed 443 lives and dozens still unaccounted for.Read More
Several fire hoses cut during Langa blaze, says JP Smith
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith and Gift of the Givers coordinator Ali Sablay.Read More
Is there a HUGE skills shortage in aviation industry?
Aviation expert Guy Leitch and SA Aviation Authority spokesperson Phindiwe Gweb shine the spotlight on the industry.Read More