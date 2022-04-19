KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations
Cybercriminals often cynically use disasters to target their messages, increasing their odds of success.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is one example.
Cybersecurity researchers at Mimecast have identified hundreds of fake websites imitating those of charity organisations providing humanitarian relief to the people of Ukraine.
Since the start of the invasion on 24 February, Mimecast has detected 6766 newly registered domains containing the term "Ukraine", compared to only 505 during the entire 2021.
Some of these domains are legitimate, but Mimecast confirms that at least 8% of them are malicious.
Many South Africans feel moved to donate money to help flood victims in KZN; you must be cynical to ensure it is not stolen by crooks, says Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast.
Pinnock says it is best to avoid donating cryptocurrencies; use your credit card and call to check up on the organisation you would like to help.
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Pinnock (scroll up to listen).
You have to be cynical when you get a request to donate… The safest way to donate is via a credit card… They pressure you into payment in strange ways; cryptocurrency would be a red flag… Don’t click on something that comes through social media, WhatsApp, or email. Rather type in the address, and phone the company if you really want to donate money…Brian Pinnock, Cybersecurity specialist - Mimecast
Forgood.co.za links volunteers to registered charities… Stick with the well-known ones… Report [fraudulent] websites to the brand it’s impersonating… You can use a service like ours to take that website down…Brian Pinnock, Cybersecurity specialist - Mimecast
In South Africa, very few charities accept cryptocurrencies, and none accept them exclusively…Brian Pinnock, Cybersecurity specialist - Mimecast
More from Business
SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom
The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four.Read More
Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures
Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid after ratcheting up the power cuts to stage four on Tuesday morning.Read More
Flutterwave exposed: Nigerian fintech 'lying and inflating transaction volumes'
Refilwe Moloto interviews West Africa Weekly editor David Hundeyin.Read More
Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 4
The power utility said that had been forced to escalate the power cuts after units at Majuba and Tutuka tripped.Read More
Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended
The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Sunday.Read More
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs
Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'
Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset ManagementRead More
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
What are property levies and why do I need to pay them?
Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za.Read More
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter
Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende still 'overwhelmed' by her global success
Ismail Lagardien speaks to South African opera singer, Pretty Yende.Read More
Why the updated Renault Duster is an off-roader you should consider buying
Ismail Lagardien gets the lowdown on the updated Renault Duster from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Fun things to get up to in Cape Town over the Easter long weekend
There's plenty to do in the Mother City this weekend including a free Easter egg hunt, theatre production and bazaar.Read More
Come Dine With Me SA - Do you have what it takes to host a perfect dinner party?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Kee-Leen Irvine, executive producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'.Read More
John Maytham's Book Review: 14 April 2022
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?
For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.Read More