KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations





Cybercriminals often cynically use disasters to target their messages, increasing their odds of success.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is one example.

Cybersecurity researchers at Mimecast have identified hundreds of fake websites imitating those of charity organisations providing humanitarian relief to the people of Ukraine.

Since the start of the invasion on 24 February, Mimecast has detected 6766 newly registered domains containing the term "Ukraine", compared to only 505 during the entire 2021.

Some of these domains are legitimate, but Mimecast confirms that at least 8% of them are malicious.

KZN has been hit by devastating floods. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.

Many South Africans feel moved to donate money to help flood victims in KZN; you must be cynical to ensure it is not stolen by crooks, says Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast.

Pinnock says it is best to avoid donating cryptocurrencies; use your credit card and call to check up on the organisation you would like to help.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Pinnock (scroll up to listen).

You have to be cynical when you get a request to donate… The safest way to donate is via a credit card… They pressure you into payment in strange ways; cryptocurrency would be a red flag… Don’t click on something that comes through social media, WhatsApp, or email. Rather type in the address, and phone the company if you really want to donate money… Brian Pinnock, Cybersecurity specialist - Mimecast

Forgood.co.za links volunteers to registered charities… Stick with the well-known ones… Report [fraudulent] websites to the brand it’s impersonating… You can use a service like ours to take that website down… Brian Pinnock, Cybersecurity specialist - Mimecast

In South Africa, very few charities accept cryptocurrencies, and none accept them exclusively… Brian Pinnock, Cybersecurity specialist - Mimecast