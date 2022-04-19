To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille
Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille says South Africans are living in a failing state but people in the Western Cape especially Cape Town are not seeing that.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Zille says they are pushing for much more functional federalism in the Western Cape in order to protect the citizens from the failed state.
The other provinces do get to see the implications of a failed state with the constant breakdown of infrastructure, roads that are so potholed that you can't drive on them and the failed state is hitting them in the face.Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council
To be poor in Langa in Cape Town is a hundred, probably a thousand times better than to be poor in many of the townships in the rest of the country.Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council
She adds that people who go to the Western Cape are poverty-stricken in search of jobs, schools and health facilities that work.
At least 260 homes were destroyed in a fire in Langa over the weekend leaving more than 750 people displaced, Zille says the government will give people starter packs to rebuild their homes.
Even if you live in a shack, you are far more likely to have electricity, close access to running water, sewarage and all of those things that people do not have anywhere else in the country.Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council
You can't encourage the perverse potential unintended consequences of creating disasters to get a temporary house because those temporary houses are never temporary, they're always permanent.Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille
Source : 702
