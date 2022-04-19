KZN floods: 'Government moving people to normally functioning hospitals'





Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Tuesday visited facilities affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal which took the lives of at least 443 people.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised mobile clinics to ensure service delivery.

Clean-up operations are underway following deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal on 17 April 2022. Picture: Xolile Bhengu/Eyewitness News

The floods have affected 66 public healthcare facilities.

“It’s mainly clinics and community health centres that are affected,” said Department of Health spokesperson Doctor Tshwale.

“Very few hospitals are affected,” he said.

“The provincial department is moving people from areas affected by the floods to hospitals that are functioning normally.”

Tshidi Madia interviewed Tshwale (scroll up to listen).