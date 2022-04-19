Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Registration of residents affected by Langa fire wraps up

19 April 2022 3:26 PM
by Lauren Isaacs
Tags:
Joe Slovo informal settlement
Fire victims
Solid Waste Department of the City of Cape Town
Langa fire
Eddie Andrews

The city said 260 homes were destroyed in Saturday's blaze which left over 750 people displaced.

CAPE TOWN - The registration of fire victims in Langa's Joe Slovo informal settlement wrapped up.

The city said 260 homes were destroyed in Saturday's blaze which left over 750 people displaced.

While emergency shelter was made available at a local church hall, the city said the demand was very low as most people indicated they would prefer staying with friends or relatives.

Officials said the Solid Waste Department was not able to clear the fire debris yet because some residents started to rebuild their structures.

Acting Cape Town Mayor Eddie Andrews said, “The city services and partners remain on scene to provide support and relief to the residents who have lost everything. As a city we extend our gratitude to members of the public who have heeded the call to assist Langa residents in the time of need. As a registration we will continue to do everything in our power to help those affected by the devastating incident to get back on their feet.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Registration of residents affected by Langa fire wraps up




