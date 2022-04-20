#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'
"I thought you said 'THEY' were coming?"
A young girl explains to her confused granny after she's organised a huge lunch that the family member who's arrived is in fact the only guest.
"Yes, Nthabi is They."
That's how Nando's incorporates the topical issue of preferred gender pronouns into its latest TV campaign.
And the fresh South African way in which the fast food chain manages this, earns it the week's advertising hero award from Nkgabiseng Motau (in for Andy Rice).
The founding partner of Think Creative Africa says the inclusive message achieves its aim of not making people feel alienated.
Does the tagline 'They are welcome' work out of context on a billboard? asks Whitfield.
I think they're taking a bit of a risk... assuming the conversation will carry the concept of their billboard.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
There's a lot of talk about personal pronouns, how you identify... and I think they're hoping their audience will latch on to that. They've supported it quite well on social media and on TV.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
as a non-binary person who uses they/them pronouns, id really love to give a huge shout out to your creative team, i feel so seen (also this so funny). and as a creative student who wants to go into advertising, im constantly inspired and id absolutely love to work for the team— RAGING BLACK WOMAN (@not_a_she) March 24, 2022
Listen to Motau's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Nando's discussion at 0:59):
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klfv_NfzIz0
More from Business
Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started
Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence?Read More
As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces.Read More
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.Read More
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN?
Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu).Read More
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm
Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night.Read More
De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.Read More
Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns
South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.Read More
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.Read More
Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error
Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.Read More
More from Lifestyle
When should you see a doctor for your headaches?
Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache.Read More
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.Read More
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study
Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found.Read More
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn
Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.Read More
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family
According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.Read More
KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast.Read More
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
What are property levies and why do I need to pay them?
Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za.Read More
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter
Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.Read More