TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'





"I thought you said 'THEY' were coming?"

A young girl explains to her confused granny after she's organised a huge lunch that the family member who's arrived is in fact the only guest.

"Yes, Nthabi is They."

Screengrab from He/She/They are welcome @ Nando’s ad on YouTube

That's how Nando's incorporates the topical issue of preferred gender pronouns into its latest TV campaign.

And the fresh South African way in which the fast food chain manages this, earns it the week's advertising hero award from Nkgabiseng Motau (in for Andy Rice).

The founding partner of Think Creative Africa says the inclusive message achieves its aim of not making people feel alienated.

Does the tagline 'They are welcome' work out of context on a billboard? asks Whitfield.

I think they're taking a bit of a risk... assuming the conversation will carry the concept of their billboard. Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

There's a lot of talk about personal pronouns, how you identify... and I think they're hoping their audience will latch on to that. They've supported it quite well on social media and on TV. Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

as a non-binary person who uses they/them pronouns, id really love to give a huge shout out to your creative team, i feel so seen (also this so funny). and as a creative student who wants to go into advertising, im constantly inspired and id absolutely love to work for the team — RAGING BLACK WOMAN (@not_a_she) March 24, 2022

Listen to Motau's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Nando's discussion at 0:59):