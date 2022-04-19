Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error
The South African Reserve Bank is celebrating 100 years of issuing its first banknotes.
Ten months after its establishment on 30 June 1921, the Reserve Bank released its first notes - South African pounds.
Before that, the country's commercial banks were responsible for issuing banknotes into circulation.
It was only in 1961 that the rand replaced the pound, taking its name from Johannesburg's Witwatersrand where huge gold deposits were found.
If you go to the Absa Money Museum in downtown Johannesburg you see the pound notes and those early rand notes, and they look pretty much the same.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
South Africa came to bank notes quite late, historically speaking.
The first bank notes were developed in China... in the seventh century. The merchants and the wholesalers of the time wanted to avoid the heavy weight of copper coinage in large commercial transactions...Dr Paul Bayliss, Art curator - Absa
It was later established that the face featured on South Africa's first bank notes was actually not that of Dutch colonial administrator Jan van Riebeeck, but probably of a fellow countryman (Bartholomeus Vermuyden) who'd likely never set foot on the African continent.
"He's far better looking than the real Jan van Riebeeck", comments Bruce Whitfield.
It was only in 1992 that bank notes were issued with the Big Five animals on the front and various industries, such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism... at the back of the bank note. In 2012 former president Nelson Mandela appeared on the front of the bank note with the Big Five retained on the back...Dr Paul Bayliss, Art curator - Absa
No changes are planned for the country's note and coin denomination in the near future says Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency at the Reserve Bank.
We're still going to see the current notes... the commemorative Mandela bank note released in 2018, and the 2012 one which still has Mandela and the Big Five as well.Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency - Reserve Bank
We continuously do research to just determine whether we should introduce a larger denomination or move away from the smaller denomination and convert it into a coin, but currently the R200 is still sufficient in our market.Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency - Reserve Bank
Listen to the interviews in the audio clip below:
