Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Health & Wellness: When to seek medical attention for a persistent headache
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Prakash Kathan - Neurologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre
Today at 05:10
EFF, pro-democracy groups block Eswatini border posts, calling for democratic reform
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lucky Lukhele - Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network
Today at 06:10
Should we be worried? Is Cape Town's landfill airspace nearing ''day zero'' too?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:25
NGO created to create awareness on albinism
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sylvia Mama - Chair at Universal Change for Albinism Nobles (Ucan)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: sleep under the stars at Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jodie Bedeker - Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator at Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve
Today at 06:55
Solidarity Fund to help KZN flood recovery
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Kingston - Solidarity Fund Floods Response Advisor
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Deputy Minister Mahlobo on tackling KZN's water crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Mahlobo - Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation
Today at 07:20
Red Cross provides update on medical emergency unfolding in KZN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siyabonga Hlatswayo - South African Red Cross
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday panel: How can sport fans transform the sport in South Africa?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Chulumanco Macwingane - Chairperson at Gwijo Squad - Rugby Journalist at ...
Today at 09:15
Man runs Two Oceans in school shoes to raise funds for kids
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Frank Steyn - General manager at Run 4 Schools NGO
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Can SANDF be effective in KZN?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pikkie Greeff
Today at 10:05
Women attorneys still experience inequality in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Tamlynne Meyer
Today at 10:30
Restaurant tipping & industry norms
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 10:50
RDSA aims for improved quality of life for those impacted by Rare Diseases
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly du Plessis - CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa
Today at 11:05
AI technology to predict climate change - Possible solve for future KZN floods
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Junaid Kleinschmidt - Head of AI and Advanced Analytics at Altron Systems Integration
Today at 11:30
Productivity at work and load shedding
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Albert Brink - Western Cape Regional Manager at Productivity Sa
Best of CapeTalk
Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error

19 April 2022 9:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rand
South African Reserve Bank
Currency
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Jan van Riebeeck
Pearl Kgalegi
Absa Money Museum
Dr Paul Bayliss
rand denomination
South African pound
pound note
rand note

Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.
Picture: 123rf

The South African Reserve Bank is celebrating 100 years of issuing its first banknotes.

Ten months after its establishment on 30 June 1921, the Reserve Bank released its first notes - South African pounds.

Before that, the country's commercial banks were responsible for issuing banknotes into circulation.

It was only in 1961 that the rand replaced the pound, taking its name from Johannesburg's Witwatersrand where huge gold deposits were found.

If you go to the Absa Money Museum in downtown Johannesburg you see the pound notes and those early rand notes, and they look pretty much the same.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

South Africa came to bank notes quite late, historically speaking.

The first bank notes were developed in China... in the seventh century. The merchants and the wholesalers of the time wanted to avoid the heavy weight of copper coinage in large commercial transactions...

Dr Paul Bayliss, Art curator - Absa

It was later established that the face featured on South Africa's first bank notes was actually not that of Dutch colonial administrator Jan van Riebeeck, but probably of a fellow countryman (Bartholomeus Vermuyden) who'd likely never set foot on the African continent.

"He's far better looking than the real Jan van Riebeeck", comments Bruce Whitfield.

@ johan10/123rf.com

It was only in 1992 that bank notes were issued with the Big Five animals on the front and various industries, such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism... at the back of the bank note. In 2012 former president Nelson Mandela appeared on the front of the bank note with the Big Five retained on the back...

Dr Paul Bayliss, Art curator - Absa

No changes are planned for the country's note and coin denomination in the near future says Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency at the Reserve Bank.

We're still going to see the current notes... the commemorative Mandela bank note released in 2018, and the 2012 one which still has Mandela and the Big Five as well.

Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency - Reserve Bank

We continuously do research to just determine whether we should introduce a larger denomination or move away from the smaller denomination and convert it into a coin, but currently the R200 is still sufficient in our market.

Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency - Reserve Bank

Listen to the interviews in the audio clip below:




