The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'

19 April 2022 6:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Load shedding
The Money Show
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
IPPs
James Formby
energy deregulation

Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.
Picture: Pixabay.com

Rand Merchant Bank has called on government to lower the cost of producing renewable energy by waiving South Africa's localisation rules.

These local material content rules make wind and solar energy more expensive says RMB CEO James Formby.

It would be preferable to let the market decide where it procures material for green energy projects says Formby, rather than government trying to prescribe "the minutiae" of local manufacturing of key components.

The more local inputs are required, the higher the cost of energy production which means consumers are paying more for energy. Given the long-term nature of these contracts, these costs are baked in for many years.

James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank

Formby also suggests waiving import tariffs on steel to help lower the cost of local solar and wind installations.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the RMB CEO on The Money Show.

In each of the bids there a whole range of detailed requirements about local content... There's a lot of minutiae that prescribes the local content in these bids...

James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank

All I'm really trying to say is, we've done so well in liberalising the production of energy, firstly with the 1 to 100 megawatt lifting, the renewable rounds - six has now been announced - and more recently, Eskom opening up land in Mpumalanga for renewables...

James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank

RELATED: Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

... and saying we should really take it another step further and liberalise this requirement, because more reliable energy leads to more jobs and more economic growth, and that should be our priority right now.

James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank

It's basically a question of government "getting over itself" in terms of control over industrial policy, suggests Whitfield.

I think the more you free this up and the more you remove these restrictions you can actually focus on the core priority here, which is new megawatts to

James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank

This is not a comment that's pointed against having a local industry; we support having a local industry... but what I don't think you want is one that survives only on tariff protections because that's not really sustainable in the long term...

James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank

Formby says there is scope for a strong local industry once there is proper visibility of a pipeline of renewable energy projects, driven by market forces.

Listen to the RMB CEO's argument on The Money Show:




