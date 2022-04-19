SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health & Wellness: When to seek medical attention for a persistent headache
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Prakash Kathan - Neurologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre
Today at 05:10
EFF, pro-democracy groups block Eswatini border posts, calling for democratic reform
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lucky Lukhele - Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network
Today at 06:10
Should we be worried? Is Cape Town's landfill airspace nearing ''day zero'' too?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:25
NGO created to create awareness on albinism
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sylvia Mama - Chair at Universal Change for Albinism Nobles (Ucan)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: sleep under the stars at Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jodie Bedeker - Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator at Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve
Today at 06:55
Solidarity Fund to help KZN flood recovery
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Kingston - Solidarity Fund Floods Response Advisor
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Deputy Minister Mahlobo on tackling KZN's water crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Mahlobo - Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation
Today at 07:20
Red Cross provides update on medical emergency unfolding in KZN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siyabonga Hlatswayo - South African Red Cross
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday panel: How can sport fans transform the sport in South Africa?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Chulumanco Macwingane - Chairperson at Gwijo Squad - Rugby Journalist at ...
Today at 09:15
Man runs Two Oceans in school shoes to raise funds for kids
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Frank Steyn - General manager at Run 4 Schools NGO
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Can SANDF be effective in KZN?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pikkie Greeff
Today at 10:05
Women attorneys still experience inequality in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Tamlynne Meyer
Today at 10:30
Restaurant tipping & industry norms
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 10:50
RDSA aims for improved quality of life for those impacted by Rare Diseases
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly du Plessis - CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa
Today at 11:05
AI technology to predict climate change - Possible solve for future KZN floods
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Junaid Kleinschmidt - Head of AI and Advanced Analytics at Altron Systems Integration
Today at 11:30
Productivity at work and load shedding
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Albert Brink - Western Cape Regional Manager at Productivity Sa
Latest Local
Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency. 19 April 2022 9:38 PM
Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar. 19 April 2022 8:03 PM
KZN flood death toll rises to 448 The latest figure was confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikala a short while ago. 19 April 2022 5:13 PM
View all Local
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook. 19 April 2022 10:32 PM
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive. 19 April 2022 6:58 PM
To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic services... 19 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Politics
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Eskom approaches national treasury for exemption on Public Finance Act South Africa is currently under stage four load shedding and when that will be changed remains unclear with warnings of a dark win... 19 April 2022 3:35 PM
How to start a business with little or no money The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator. 19 April 2022 3:26 PM
View all Business
KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast. 19 April 2022 10:51 AM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
What are property levies and why do I need to pay them? Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za. 19 April 2022 6:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles... 17 April 2022 11:10 AM
Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon Zimbabwe had winners in both the men's and women's races in the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon. 16 April 2022 1:01 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
View all Sport
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb Zain Johnson speaks to UK correspondent, Gavin Grey. 17 April 2022 2:01 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
View all Opinion
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF

19 April 2022 10:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.

As Stage 4 load shedding takes its toll, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a warning that South Africa will perform only half as well as other emerging markets this year.

The IMF predicts economic growth of 1.9% for 2022.

The forecast for 2023 drops to 1.4%.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF has revised its _global _growth forecast for 2022 down to 3.6% (from 4.4%).

"Economic damage from the conflict (in Ukraine) will contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2022 and add to inflation."

Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.

We have a growth rate which is insufficient, really, to deal with our socio-economic challenges and that has been true for quite a while.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Unfortunately with the arrival of Covid-19, the impact of the pandemic and the associated supply chain disruptions... and now the new supply chain disruptions that are attendant on China's zero-Covid approach... they're going to make life more difficult for us.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Worthington highlights one ray of light, saying if one looks at the (downward) IMF revisions, the one set of countries it says might do relatively better is the commodity-exporting ones.

That's something we see in South Africa - yes there are a lot of negative effects from slower global growth, higher inflation... but our commodity export basket prices have shot up and that's going to filter through and help shore up growth to some degree.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Worthington describes the IMF estimate of 1.9% growth for 2022 as "pretty reasonable", and the 2023 forecast of 1.4% as "marginally pessimistic".

Our [Absa's] forecast is a little higher, but the point is we need a lot more than that. We need growth to be significantly above our population growth rate which is 1.6%.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Listen to Worthington's analysis in the audio clip below:




Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error

19 April 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.

Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries

19 April 2022 8:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar.

Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time

19 April 2022 7:11 PM

Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?

'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'

19 April 2022 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.

Eskom approaches national treasury for exemption on Public Finance Act

19 April 2022 3:35 PM

South Africa is currently under stage four load shedding and when that will be changed remains unclear with warnings of a dark winter from Eskom.

How to start a business with little or no money

19 April 2022 3:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom

19 April 2022 12:41 PM

The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four.

Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures

19 April 2022 11:21 AM

Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid after ratcheting up the power cuts to stage four on Tuesday morning.

KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations

19 April 2022 10:51 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast.

Flutterwave exposed: Nigerian fintech 'lying and inflating transaction volumes'

19 April 2022 9:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews West Africa Weekly editor David Hundeyin.

'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'

19 April 2022 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.

To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille

19 April 2022 11:31 AM

Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic services that others don't have elsewhere in the country.

Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?

14 April 2022 8:05 PM

Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu.

City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier

14 April 2022 12:24 PM

The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure

14 April 2022 9:11 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ANC Western Cape spokesperson for finance and economic opportunities Nomi Nkondlo.

Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?

13 April 2022 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.

Gayton McKenzie ditching perks of Karoo mayoral job no political stunt - Kunene

13 April 2022 12:34 PM

Clarence Ford chats to the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene.

Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli

12 April 2022 9:17 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli.

Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership

12 April 2022 7:54 AM

In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.

ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league

12 April 2022 7:09 AM

Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.

