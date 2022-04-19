Streaming issues? Report here
Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries

19 April 2022 8:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Wendy Tlou
KwaZulu-Natal
KZN Floods
solidarity fund
Bruce Whifield
KZN flood relief

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar.
In the Emadlangeni Municipality at least 16 people had to be evacuated - while a local bridge collapsed as a result of the torrential rains. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/EWN.

The Solidarity Fund is stepping in to help with relief efforts after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The death toll in the KwaZulu-Natal floods now stands at close to 450.

Government estimates that more than 40,000 people have been displaced.

Heavy rainfall and flooding have also been experienced in the Eastern Cape.

RELATED: KZN flood death toll rises to 448

Launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the Solidarity Fund has announced its intention to shut down by September 2022.

Bruce Whitfield finds out how the its assistance with South Africa's latest crisis will work in view of this process.

RELATED: Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September

The aim is to play a coordinating role alongside government in its flood response says Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of the Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar.

It's important that financial support is channeled rapidly and effectively to appropriate beneficiaries, she adds.

We're also wanting to provide continued reassurance to the broader public, our stakeholders and donors, that the funding actually reaches its destination with no friction.

Wendy Tlou, Executive Head: Humanitarian Response - Solidarity Fund

In essence, a new fund will be started for the flood response, as any remaining Covid-19 money will be ringfenced Tlou explains.

The winding down of the Covid-19 response area of the Fund is continuing and we do intend to close that, as we said, by the end of September. What we had not anticipated was the rather quick resurrection of what we're calling the second phase of the Fund, which is now going to be focused on the flood response.

Wendy Tlou, Executive Head: Humanitarian Response - Solidarity Fund

Essentially, should there be any monies that are left over in the Fund, our intention is to keep those for that dormant state of the Covid-19 fund and to pay for any regulatory requirements we need to pay...

Wendy Tlou, Executive Head: Humanitarian Response - Solidarity Fund

... but, essentially, for the flood response our source of funding is through the government and National Treasury... the money that they've promised they'll be injecting into the Fund... so that we can do the work we intend to do in response to the floods...

Wendy Tlou, Executive Head: Humanitarian Response - Solidarity Fund

Listen for the details of the Solidarity Fund's plans to provide humanitarian relief to the flood-stricken provinces:




