'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
How the KZN floods have affected logistics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
Former top cop Richard Mdluli's fraud and corruption case postponed - again The latest delay comes at former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s request, as he wants to try and review the SAPS decision... 20 April 2022 2:26 PM
View all Local
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook. 19 April 2022 10:32 PM
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive. 19 April 2022 6:58 PM
To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic services... 19 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Politics
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night. 20 April 2022 3:04 PM
De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts. 20 April 2022 12:20 PM
View all Business
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles... 17 April 2022 11:10 AM
Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon Zimbabwe had winners in both the men's and women's races in the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon. 16 April 2022 1:01 PM
View all Sport
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb Zain Johnson speaks to UK correspondent, Gavin Grey. 17 April 2022 2:01 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn

20 April 2022 2:37 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Two Oceans Ultra Marathon
Gerda Steyn

Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.

Two Oceans marathon record holder, Gerda Steyn, says the 56km race was quite different from before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The long-distance runner says route changes, increase in the average speed of her contenders and returning to the competition after a two-year hiatus made this race stand out for her.

The races are so unique and different, each year is a totally different experience.

Greda Steyn, Olympic Athlete

Steyn is the first woman to complete the race in under three and a half hours and stands as the first athlete to claim three consecutive Two Oceans marathon titles in 22 years.

She says she dreamt about the moment when she would successfully claim the new record-breaking title and she did just that with a time of 3:29:42.

After 2019, I was really dreaming about this record. In 2019, I only missed the record by one minute, I think it was 53 seconds to be exact.

Greda Steyn, Olympic Athlete and Two Oceans marathon winner

Steyn also says her speed has increased from previous marathons with the athlete running 1.2 seconds per kilometre faster than before.

A big pack of ladies started really fast, so the fast pace was on from the go whereas in 2019, it was more of an average faster pace in the beginning.

Greda Steyn, Olympic Athlete and Two Oceans marathon winner

Listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on EWN : 'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn




20 April 2022 2:37 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Two Oceans Ultra Marathon
Gerda Steyn

More from Sport

How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more!

20 April 2022 3:51 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title

17 April 2022 11:10 AM

Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon

16 April 2022 1:01 PM

Zimbabwe had winners in both the men's and women's races in the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'

12 April 2022 9:28 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures

11 April 2022 12:14 PM

The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will run on Sunday, 17 April 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory

11 April 2022 11:34 AM

Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, picked up regular wickets to help the side to victory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas push for victory on day 4 vs Bangladesh

11 April 2022 7:29 AM

Bangladesh are chasing a target of 413 and will resume the day on 27/3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LIVE COMMENTARY: Hasan marathon century earns high praise from Bangladesh coach

10 April 2022 8:55 AM

Mahmudul Hasan earned high praise from Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons after a marathon century on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN LIVE: Despite spirited defence, SA still lead against Bangladesh

9 April 2022 11:06 AM

Bangladesh fought back towards the end of day one but South Africa are still in control. The Proteas will seek a massive first innings total. Can Bangladesh get back into the game?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test

8 April 2022 8:31 AM

The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and final Test at Ste George's Park in Gqeberha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'

20 April 2022 3:51 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study

20 April 2022 3:50 PM

Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

20 April 2022 5:46 AM

According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations

19 April 2022 10:51 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief

19 April 2022 10:47 AM

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are property levies and why do I need to pay them?

19 April 2022 6:38 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter

18 April 2022 11:39 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA opera star Pretty Yende still 'overwhelmed' by her global success

18 April 2022 8:12 AM

Ismail Lagardien speaks to South African opera singer, Pretty Yende.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the updated Renault Duster is an off-roader you should consider buying

16 April 2022 1:03 PM

Ismail Lagardien gets the lowdown on the updated Renault Duster from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fun things to get up to in Cape Town over the Easter long weekend

16 April 2022 11:57 AM

There's plenty to do in the Mother City this weekend including a free Easter egg hunt, theatre production and bazaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'

Business Lifestyle

Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Lux Mohlauli calls on angry Soweto residents to respect police amid Cele's visit

20 April 2022 5:01 PM

eThekwini Municipality earmarks R15,000 per family of those killed in floods

20 April 2022 4:50 PM

Case against alleged Khayelitsha mass murder postponed

20 April 2022 4:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA