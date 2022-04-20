Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: sleep under the stars at Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jodie Bedeker - Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator at Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve
Today at 06:55
Solidarity Fund to help KZN flood recovery
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Kingston - Solidarity Fund Floods Response Advisor
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Deputy Minister Mahlobo on tackling KZN's water crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Mahlobo - Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation
Today at 07:20
Red Cross provides update on medical emergency unfolding in KZN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siyabonga Hlatswayo - South African Red Cross
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday panel: How can sport fans transform the sport in South Africa?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Chulumanco Macwingane - Chairperson at Gwijo Squad - Rugby Journalist at ...
Today at 09:15
Man runs Two Oceans in school shoes to raise funds for kids
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Frank Steyn - General manager at Run 4 Schools NGO
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Can SANDF be effective in KZN?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pikkie Greeff
Today at 10:05
Women attorneys still experience inequality in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Tamlynne Meyer
Today at 10:30
Restaurant tipping & industry norms
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 10:50
RDSA aims for improved quality of life for those impacted by Rare Diseases
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly du Plessis - CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa
Today at 11:05
AI technology to predict climate change - Possible solve for future KZN floods
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Junaid Kleinschmidt - Head of AI and Advanced Analytics at Altron Systems Integration
Today at 11:30
Productivity at work and load shedding
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Albert Brink - Western Cape Regional Manager at Productivity Sa
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

20 April 2022 5:46 AM
by Mihlali Ntsabo
Tags:
Lira
Stroke
Lerato Molapo

According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Afro-pop and soul singer Lerato Moipone 'Lira' Molapo has suffered a stroke, the family said on Tuesday night.

According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there. “As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted,” the post read.

“She is currently undergoing treatment here in South Africa, led by the best medical team available. Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term,” the Facebook post further read.

The family said the Something Inside So Strong and multi-platinum-selling singer was in good spirits and was surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery.

WATCH: Lira - Phakade (Full Version) (Official Music Video)


This article first appeared on EWN : Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family




