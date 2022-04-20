Cape Town only has landfill airspace for the next 10 years - but there's a plan
- Waste management experts have warned that SA's landfills are nearing "Day Zero".
- The City of Cape Town's Grant Twigg says the metro has landfill airspace for the next 10 years.
- Twigg says the municipality has several projects in place aimed at extending the life of its landfills.
The City of Cape Town could run out of landfill airspace in 2032 but mayoral committee member for urban management, Grant Twigg, says the municipality has a plan to address this.
According to Twigg, municipal landfills have airspace capacity for the next 10 years but this could be extended if Capetonians adopt some of the recycling projects being run in the metro.
Landfill airspace refers to the volume of space on a landfill site permitted for the disposal of municipal solid waste.
The Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA) has warned that South Africa's landfills are filling up at an alarming rate.
Twigg says the city is running various recycling programmes, including drop-off sites where recyclable waste is accepted to reduce the household waste that gets sent to landfills.
We put in various programmes and projects so that we can recycle at source, meaning that we can start recycling in our communities so that the waste that goes to the landfill is actually reduced.Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town
"As Capetonians and South Africans, we're not recycling enough," he tells CapeTalk.
Twigg claims the adoption of these projects could extend Cape Town's landfill airspace capacity to 2040.
In addition, Twigg says the City of Cape Town is working on a new regional landfill site that could be used by neighbouring municipalities as well.
He says there are also ongoing efforts to shut down over 2,000 illegal dumping sites across the city, some of which are being turned into recycling centres.
Yes, there is a concern, however, the City of Cape Town is really dealing with it appropriately. We have airspace until 2032 where we can take waste to the landfills.Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town
With the programmes and projects that we're putting in place, we will be able to add additional airspace to our landfills and take it up to even 2040.Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town
We're also hard at work, looking at and preparing our regional landfills. We're not just waiting for our airspace to fill up... By the time we get to 2027, we'll be able to start with the new landfill as well.Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town
