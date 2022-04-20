War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo
- The recent flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has caused significant damage to water infrastructure in Durban and its surrounds
- Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo says a war room has been created to deal with water supply issues in the province
A war room has been established as part of the National Department of Water and Sanitation's action plan to assist areas affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo says the war room includes government officials and technical experts who will work closely to fix damaged water and sewerage networks in the two provinces.
In KwaZulu-Natal, water infrastructure was significantly damaged in Durban and surrounding areas.
Mahlobo says officials are working to restore the bulk infrastructure and some communities already have running water again.
However, taps remain dry in other areas where infrastructure has collapsed entirely. The deputy minister says the department is using tankers to deliver water to those communities as an interim measure.
“There are certain communities that are totally cut off, infrastructure has been washed away,” Mahlobo explains.
On Tuesday, Mahlobo briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on water and sanitation after assessing the full extent of the damages in KZN.
He says the department is working to fast-track the necessary procurement processes and the acquisition of materials needed to fix the water network.
That plan is to create an institutional arrangement where we work together as government - national, provincial and local municipalities that are affected - in a form of a war room where all the technical expertise is brought under one roof. I'm very pleased that the structure has been working well.David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister - Department of Water and Sanitation
eThekwini municipality is supposed to be given close to 850 million litres a day. When the system collapsed, we were giving them less than 380 million litres. As of yesterday, we are able to provide water of more than 470 million litres per day and at the same time, we are providing the communities that have been cut off with the tankering system.David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister - Department of Water and Sanitation
We went to KwaZulu-Natal and we were able to do a full assessment of what has happened, especially the damages to water and sanitation-related infrastructure. The impact is very big.David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister - Department of Water and Sanitation
Source : @Energy_ZA/Twitter
