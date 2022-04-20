Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN?
The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) is concerned about the deployment of troops to KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape amid budget cuts.
The SANDF budget is significantly smaller than in the previous fiscal year and Treasury must correct this, laments Sandu’s Advocate Pikkie Greeff.
KZN is in crisis mode following a week of extreme flooding that displaced thousands and claimed at least 443 lives.
Heavy rains also wreaked havoc in the Eastern Cape.
“More and more is being required from the SANDF,” says Greeff.
“It’s a dangerous practice to continuously cut its budget because one does not know when a disaster will strike,” he says.
“Maintenance is for a reason. Politicians need to be alive to this.”
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Greeff (scroll up to listen).
… One would’ve liked more air support [in KZN] … The defence force does not have money to, at a whim, start flying helicopters…Pikkie Greeff, South African National Defence Union
One cannot neglect your military maintenance!... Budget cuts are a terrible idea… We cannot keep on underfunding our defence force… Last July, at one stage during deployment, soldiers had no food…Pikkie Greeff, South African National Defence Union
Politicians must wake up… they’re placing the country at great risk… They are seemingly unaware of how important it is to maintain one’s military… The defence budget is now smaller than any of the budgets of the cities of Cape Town, Tshwane, or eThekwini.Pikkie Greeff, South African National Defence Union
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:South_African_National_Defence_Force_soldiers_on_their_way.jpg
More from Local
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.Read More
De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.Read More
Cape Town only has landfill airspace for the next 10 years - but there's a plan
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Grant Twigg, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for urban management.Read More
Govt to move residents who lost homes in KZN floods to new land
The spatial planning crisis has been thrust under the microscope as South Africans come to terms with the destruction caused by the unprecedented rainfall in the province.Read More
Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns
South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.Read More
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family
According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.Read More
Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error
Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.Read More
Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar.Read More
KZN flood death toll rises to 448
The latest figure was confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikala a short while ago.Read More
More from Business
De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.Read More
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.Read More
Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns
South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.Read More
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.Read More
Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error
Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.Read More
Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar.Read More
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time
Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?Read More
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'
Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.Read More
Eskom approaches national treasury for exemption on Public Finance Act
South Africa is currently under stage four load shedding and when that will be changed remains unclear with warnings of a dark winter from Eskom.Read More
More from Opinion
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more!
Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane.Read More
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time
Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?Read More
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model
Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms.Read More
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs
Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy.Read More
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter
John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money ShowRead More
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel
Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?Read More