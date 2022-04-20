Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN?





The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) is concerned about the deployment of troops to KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape amid budget cuts.

The SANDF budget is significantly smaller than in the previous fiscal year and Treasury must correct this, laments Sandu’s Advocate Pikkie Greeff.

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

KZN is in crisis mode following a week of extreme flooding that displaced thousands and claimed at least 443 lives.

Heavy rains also wreaked havoc in the Eastern Cape.

“More and more is being required from the SANDF,” says Greeff.

“It’s a dangerous practice to continuously cut its budget because one does not know when a disaster will strike,” he says.

“Maintenance is for a reason. Politicians need to be alive to this.”

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Greeff (scroll up to listen).

… One would’ve liked more air support [in KZN] … The defence force does not have money to, at a whim, start flying helicopters… Pikkie Greeff, South African National Defence Union

One cannot neglect your military maintenance!... Budget cuts are a terrible idea… We cannot keep on underfunding our defence force… Last July, at one stage during deployment, soldiers had no food… Pikkie Greeff, South African National Defence Union

Politicians must wake up… they’re placing the country at great risk… They are seemingly unaware of how important it is to maintain one’s military… The defence budget is now smaller than any of the budgets of the cities of Cape Town, Tshwane, or eThekwini. Pikkie Greeff, South African National Defence Union