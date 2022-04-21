This coach ran the Two Oceans in school shoes in aid of Mitchells Plain kids
- Mitchells Plain sports coach Frank Steyn is continuing his mission to raise funds for needy school children on the Cape Flats
- Steyn ran the Two Oceans Marathon in school shoes on Sunday and has raised more than R17,000 for new school shoes
- He first ran the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in school shoes in 2019 with the support of the Run4Schools Foundation where he works
Mitchells Plain coach Frank Steyn has once again conquered the Two Oceans Marathon in a pair of school shoes, raising money to buy them for those without.
Steyn, the general manager of the Run4Schools Foundation, completed the 56km event on Sunday, which ended with bloody toenails and severe blisters.
RELATED: Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title
He first ran the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in school shoes in 2019 to raise funds to buy school shoes for children on the Cape Flats.
Steyn says many children wear tattered or tight school shoes, if any, because their parents can't afford to buy them a new pair.
Through the Run4Schools Foundation, Steyn performs coaching duties at various schools in Mitchells Plain.
The organisation was founded in 2004 and focuses on sports development in underprivileged schools. It also facilitates afterschool programmes such as music and dance.
RELATED: Cape Town NGO turns donated hotel sheets into school shirts for kids in need
Steyn says the Two Oceans has become one of the foundation's biggest fundraising events.
This year, he has managed to raise just over R17,000 on the GivenGain fundraising platform and supporters are still welcome to donate to the cause.
In 2019, I saw that there was a need in our public schools on the Cape Flats... school shoes are a big need. Sometimes our school children get bullied for not even having a proper pair of school shoes.Frank Steyn, General manager - Run4Schools
Everybody told me I was crazy, how can I do it... I told myself there are so many kids who wear the same pair of shoes for months on end. That's how it came about, running in school shoes to raise awareness and to raise funds to give our children a proper pair of school shoes for the year.Frank Steyn, General manager - Run4Schools
I had quite a few blisters after the run, I had bloody toenails as well but other than that, I'm recovering well.Frank Steyn, General manager - Run4Schools
More from Local
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way
Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni.Read More
It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom
Energy expert Chris Yellend says the power situation is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast.Read More
I will ensure I don't put myself first but work with the community - Zikalala
Bongani Bingwa chats to KwaZulu-Natal premier to give an update on the floods and clear the air on the water tanker debacle.Read More
Blood supply depleted, SANBS in 'very dire situation' and asks for donations
Bongani Bingwa chats to South African National Blood Service spokesperson Dr Karin van den Berg on why it is important to donate blood.Read More
Fixing KZN’s flood-wrecked roads will cost billions, says Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the department had given the National Roads Agency the mandate to be the implementation agency.Read More
Dear WC residents, here's why being a statistic matters
Despite being one of the most widely known provinces in the country, it's estimated that only 50% of the Western Cape's population has been counted in the census.Read More
Can AI help avert scale of natural disasters such as the KZN floods?
Artificial Intelligence head, Junaid Kleinschmidt, explains how the use of AI could be a possible solution in averting climate disasters.Read More
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend
The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.Read More
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies
Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.Read More