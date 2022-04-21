This coach ran the Two Oceans in school shoes in aid of Mitchells Plain kids





Mitchells Plain coach Frank Steyn has once again conquered the Two Oceans Marathon in a pair of school shoes, raising money to buy them for those without.

Steyn, the general manager of the Run4Schools Foundation, completed the 56km event on Sunday, which ended with bloody toenails and severe blisters.

Steyn says many children wear tattered or tight school shoes, if any, because their parents can't afford to buy them a new pair.

Through the Run4Schools Foundation, Steyn performs coaching duties at various schools in Mitchells Plain.

The organisation was founded in 2004 and focuses on sports development in underprivileged schools. It also facilitates afterschool programmes such as music and dance.

Steyn says the Two Oceans has become one of the foundation's biggest fundraising events.

This year, he has managed to raise just over R17,000 on the GivenGain fundraising platform and supporters are still welcome to donate to the cause.

In 2019, I saw that there was a need in our public schools on the Cape Flats... school shoes are a big need. Sometimes our school children get bullied for not even having a proper pair of school shoes. Frank Steyn, General manager - Run4Schools

Everybody told me I was crazy, how can I do it... I told myself there are so many kids who wear the same pair of shoes for months on end. That's how it came about, running in school shoes to raise awareness and to raise funds to give our children a proper pair of school shoes for the year. Frank Steyn, General manager - Run4Schools

I had quite a few blisters after the run, I had bloody toenails as well but other than that, I'm recovering well. Frank Steyn, General manager - Run4Schools