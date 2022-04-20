



A CapeTalk listener described dining at an upmarket restaurant in Franschhoek recently.

It was a large bill, and the restaurant included a 10% tip.

The waiter, however, claimed to receive only half the tips, while the rest apparently funded breakages and renovations.

Image: © Jozef Polc /123rf.com

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Restaurant Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts.

He asked her to discuss industry norms when it comes to tips and the ethics of keeping some tips to cover costs.

Alberts had advice for diners who are annoyed with the system.

Waiters get paid a minimum wage… Tips belong to the waiter, not the restaurant… Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa