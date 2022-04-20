How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more!





South Africans, rich and poor, love their sports – but we want more fun, and we need more transformation.

Fun…

When sports correspondent Carl Lewis attended a Stormers game two weeks ago, he was left feeling disappointed by the lack of entertainment and fan engagement.

Lewis has a few suggestions to “bring the gees”, such as halftime competitions, to keep fans going to stadiums.

Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

We need to be looking at smaller venues that create a better atmosphere… Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za

Transformation…

Chulumanco Macingwane founded Gwijo Squad, a sports fan movement made up mainly of members from the Eastern Cape.

Its purpose is to unify sports fans through song and believes that transformation and winning are inextricably intertwined.

The only union I’ve seen making rugby more than just the rugby is the Sharks… You can take your family… Other unions also need to make it a day out for parents… Chulumanco Macingwane, founder - Gwijo Squad

Refilwe Moloto and Zain Johnson interviewed Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane about what is needed to bring about further transformation and entertainment at sporting events (scroll up to listen).