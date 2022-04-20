



Early Breakfast with Africa Melane show features Dr Prakash Kathan, a neurologist from the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre, to talk about when you should see a medical practitioner about a persistent headache.

Headaches are very a common experience and for some a daily occurrence. The pain varies from dull throbbing dehydration headaches to incapacitating migraines.

At which point should one seek medical attention?

In general if the headache interferes with your activities of daily living and it is disturbing your quality of life, that generally is a good sign to seek medical attention. Dr Prakash Kathan, Neurologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre

Dr Kathan says there are two types of headaches, primary and secondary, both of which should always be monitored against how long and persistent they are.

Primary headaches are often migraines and tension headaches with no underlying causes or medical condition associated with it.

Secondary headaches are often linked to a disorder or infection such as brain tumour or meningitis.

He describes the red flags to look out for that should send you straight to your nearest GP.

Having the worst headache of your life, weakness on one side, loss of consciousness, uncontrolled vomiting that is persistent, visual loss and people who are over the age 50 developing an unfamiliar type of headache they haven't experienced before... Dr Prakash Kathan, Neurologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre

If someone is having a headache for more than a day constantly without any remittance or more than two days is a sign to seek some attention or help Dr Prakash Kathan, Neurologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre

This article first appeared on 702 : When should you see a doctor for your headaches?