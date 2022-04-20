Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
How the KZN floods have affected logistics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Latest Local
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
Former top cop Richard Mdluli's fraud and corruption case postponed - again The latest delay comes at former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli's request, as he wants to try and review the SAPS decision... 20 April 2022 2:26 PM
View all Local
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook. 19 April 2022 10:32 PM
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive. 19 April 2022 6:58 PM
To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic services... 19 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Politics
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night. 20 April 2022 3:04 PM
De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts. 20 April 2022 12:20 PM
View all Business
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; 'ability to communicate' affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles... 17 April 2022 11:10 AM
Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon Zimbabwe had winners in both the men's and women's races in the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon. 16 April 2022 1:01 PM
View all Sport
Singer Lira suffers stroke; 'ability to communicate' affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be 'greener' and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb Zain Johnson speaks to UK correspondent, Gavin Grey. 17 April 2022 2:01 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be 'greener' and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA's dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa's electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm

20 April 2022 3:04 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Stage 3 load shedding

Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 at 10pm and remain in force until Friday as Eskom works on returning more units to service.

Having returned to service six generation units over the past 24 hours, and with three more units set to return on Thursday, Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night.

"Load shedding will then continue at that level until Friday. Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load shedding depending on the level of breakdowns" said the Utility in a statement."

Eskom said a generation unit each at the Arnot and Kendal power stations had returned to service, which added to the two Lethabo units, and one each at Camden and Matla power stations that returned to service during the night.

"A unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and Arnot power stations are set to return to service by [Thursday]".

They said altogether, this would boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend, in which they expected lower demand.

"We currently have 5,787MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,259MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns".


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm




'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'

20 April 2022 3:51 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.

Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN?

20 April 2022 3:48 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu).

De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout

20 April 2022 12:20 PM

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.

Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns

20 April 2022 6:42 AM

South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.

SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF

19 April 2022 10:32 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.

Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error

19 April 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.

Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries

19 April 2022 8:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar.

Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time

19 April 2022 7:11 PM

Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?

'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'

19 April 2022 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.

Eskom approaches national treasury for exemption on Public Finance Act

19 April 2022 3:35 PM

South Africa is currently under stage four load shedding and when that will be changed remains unclear with warnings of a dark winter from Eskom.

