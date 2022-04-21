



The impact of the flood catastrophe in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed over 400 people, leaving many traumatised and displaced.

Abongile Nzelenze interviews head of AI and advanced analytics at Altron Systems Integration, Junaid Kleinschmidt, on how artificial intelligence (AI) could be a possible solution against climate disasters (scroll up to listen).

Kleinschmidt explains that AI technologies can accurately forecast the weather with data collected seven days in advance, both from a long- and short-term perspective.

He says these technologies have unprecedented speed, accuracy and are based on physics as well machine learning.

These are physics-based machine learning model that emulates the dynamics of global weather patterns. Junaid Kleinschmidt, Head of AI and Advanced Analytics at Altron Systems Integration.

Deep learning algorithms, models that effectively analyse massive sets of data are available to able to predict extreme weather conditions. Junaid Kleinschmidt, Head of AI and Advanced Analytics at Altron Systems Integration.

The infrastructure needed to realise the potential of such AI tools would be a high performance super computer, which is specifically designed and engineered to perform AI.

The computer would process high volumes of information in order to predict patterns.

It would also visualise the data using earth system models.

This article first appeared on 702 : Can AI help avert scale of natural disasters such as the KZN floods?