



Petnapping has become one of the latest ways that scammers resort to extorting money from everyday people, but it may not be what you think.

Though it sounds like people are kidnapping pets and holding them for ransom, in reality it’s much more nefarious. In essence, scammers are exploiting pet owner’s vulnerability of their already-missing pets in exchange for a relatively small fee.

The catch is, they don’t even have the pet to begin with.

Scammers seem to be fervently searching social media for missing pet posters, particularly targeting those that have some sort of a reward.

They would then call the owner, pretending to have the pet but use some excuse to get money from them primarily through the use of pressure and urgency. They usually demand a fee ranging from R500 to R2,000 to retrieve the pet.

Once the amount is paid to the scammer, the “missing pet” is never handed over to the owner.

Though you may think you’d never fall for it, these scammers exploit the emotional and physical bond you have with your pet to manipulate you into giving into their demands and paying up to get your furry best friend back.

However, there is a way to easily beat these scammers at their own game by making your own demands.

Listen to the audio above to find out how.

This article first appeared on KFM : How to know if your missing pet really has been kidnapped