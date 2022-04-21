Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it





© csakisti/123rf.com

Do you know what your car, your home and its contents are insured for?

Remember that when it comes to your house, the replacement value is much higher than what an estate agent or the municipality values it at (retail or market value), cautions Wendy Knowler.

Insurers will most likely settle the claims of home owners affected by the terrible floods in KwaZulu-Natal, for instance, but they could be paid only about half of the replacement costs.

RELATED: 'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'

Insurance valuator Quantum Risk Assessment says this is because almost 80% of South Africans are underinsured by an average of 51.9% on their building and possessions.

RELATED: Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client

Many homeowners make the mistake of insuring their homes for the market value, not the replacement value - Ami Sure CEO Christelle Coleman. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

A property’s replacement value - the cost of demolishing and reconstructing the building to the same specifications in the case of total destruction - can only be assessed by a qualified and experienced professional valuer. Christelle Colman, Owner - Ami Sure

Knowler emphasizes that it is up to you to make sure the insured value is accurate when you take out the policy, and in the years that follow.

Most insurers won’t ask any questions about the value stated on your homeowners or building insurance, or your possessions, when you take out the policy. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the audio clip below for more crucial tips on home insurance: