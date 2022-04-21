Dear WC residents, here's why being a statistic matters





The Western Cape is going through the numbers issue as many people remain unaccounted for by census takers and it affects you more than you know.

Despite being one of the most widely known provinces in the country, it's estimated that only 50% of the Western Cape's population has been counted in the census.

This is a measly amount compared to other provinces that have an estimate of 80% and above of its population counted.

The executive manager at Statistics South Africa, Peter Kelly, argues that this may be due to general hesitancy of the Western Cape’s desire to partake in face-to-face headcounts either due to difficulty reaching them or general disinterest in administrative government processes.

Another reason for the lower count could be a shortage of field workers to do face-to-face counts, putting serious pressure on the already-overworked staff.

With regards to the shortage of field workers, Kelly says government has recruited field workers from other provinces who have a high percentage rate.

He notes that the poor percentage of the population count could become a serious problem for the province.

[Census taking] is a critical benchmark measurement of the situation of the area. Peter Kelly - Executive Manager at Statistics South Africa

Why this is really important is that it, first of all, it helps local government to know where to build facilities such as infrastructure for electricity and water. It's a guide for building of schools, clinics or housing. It's also really critical for financial allocation. Peter Kelly - Executive Manager at Statistics South Africa

Census taking is important for government budget allocation because it is used to collect data about the population and its various characteristics such as gender and age, education levels, housing statistics and population-based healthcare needs.

If you are still hesitant to do a face-to-face count, providing the government with critical details through a safe and secure system has never been easier.

If you have not been counted yet, you can go to the census website where it will provide you with a unique link and one-time-pin, which it sends to your phone.

You can then click the link and fill out the necessary information required and call it a day. It’s that easy.

Being a statistic has never been so important, so click here to make sure your needs are accounted for because the census is only taken every 10 years.