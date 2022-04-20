Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts Eskom will reduce load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday night. 20 April 2022 6:16 PM
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
View all Local
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook. 19 April 2022 10:32 PM
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive. 19 April 2022 6:58 PM
To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic services... 19 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence? 20 April 2022 7:15 PM
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
View all Business
When should you see a doctor for your headaches? Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache. 20 April 2022 5:35 PM
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles... 17 April 2022 11:10 AM
Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon Zimbabwe had winners in both the men's and women's races in the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon. 16 April 2022 1:01 PM
View all Sport
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb Zain Johnson speaks to UK correspondent, Gavin Grey. 17 April 2022 2:01 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Local

Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts

20 April 2022 6:16 PM
by Kgomotso Modise & Regan Thaw
Eskom
Load shedding
Blackouts
Rolling Blackouts
#Eskom
Eskom will reduce load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will reduce load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday night.

The utility said it was on course to suspend controlled power cuts on Thursday morning.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said six generation units had returned to service over the past 24 hours and three more should be back online on Thursday.

“Tomorrow [Thursday] a unit each at Majuba, Matimba and Arnot power stations are set to return to service. Altogether this will boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend in which we expect lower demand.”

Mantshantsha said a generation unit each at the Arnot and Kendal power stations had returned to service, which added to the two Lethabo units, and one each at Camden and Matla power stations that returned to service during the night.

Altogether this would boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend, in which they expected lower demand.

"We currently have 5,787MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,259MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns".

FEARMONGERING

Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.

He gave an update on the sorry state of our grid, which has led to Eskom implementing stage four rolling blackouts on Tuesday morning.

"I would caution against speculation in this regard, I would caution against fearmongering, stoking of speculation and fear in this regard. We do have plans in place, we have the capability of recovering," De Ruyter said during Eskom's update on the power crisis on Wednesday morning after power outages had to be ramped up to stage four.

He tried to allay fears over a complete blackout.

"We do have the capability to restart the grid, and I must stress this, in the highly unlikely event that a total blackout were to occur," De Ruyter said.

EFFORTS TO AVOID WINTER POWER CUTS

At the same time, Eskom said it planned to keep unplanned unit losses at a minimum this winter to try and avoid power cuts but there were no guarantees.

De Ruyter said the current performance of the system was disappointing and unacceptable.

Head of transmission Segomoco Scheepers said, "If we are able to contain the unplanned [unit trippings] below 12,500 megawatts, we should not have any load shedding. Obviously, today we are struggling to achieve the lower level of unplanned that we desire, and it progressively increases to 37 days for winter and in the extreme, it could be as high as 101 days but that is clearly very far in the extreme."

In order to keep the lights on, the utility must be on schedule in maintaining its generation units, something that the parastatal failed to do after the Easter long weekend during the colder weather.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts




As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'

20 April 2022 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces.

War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo

20 April 2022 3:50 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.

Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN?

20 April 2022 3:48 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu).

Former top cop Richard Mdluli's fraud and corruption case postponed - again

20 April 2022 2:26 PM

The latest delay comes at former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s request, as he wants to try and review the SAPS decision not to foot his legal bills.

De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout

20 April 2022 12:20 PM

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.

Cape Town only has landfill airspace for the next 10 years - but there's a plan

20 April 2022 7:39 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Grant Twigg, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for urban management.

Govt to move residents who lost homes in KZN floods to new land

20 April 2022 6:54 AM

The spatial planning crisis has been thrust under the microscope as South Africans come to terms with the destruction caused by the unprecedented rainfall in the province.

Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns

20 April 2022 6:42 AM

South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.

Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

20 April 2022 5:46 AM

According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.

Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error

19 April 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.

Elderly man charged with child rape in Picketberg

20 April 2022 7:32 PM

20 April 2022 7:32 PM

Mathematics Foundation launches online learning platform for teachers

20 April 2022 6:46 PM

20 April 2022 6:46 PM

Fear and despair grow as rescue efforts to reach marooned KZN residents continue

20 April 2022 6:39 PM

20 April 2022 6:39 PM

