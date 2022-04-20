Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will reduce load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday night.

The utility said it was on course to suspend controlled power cuts on Thursday morning.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said six generation units had returned to service over the past 24 hours and three more should be back online on Thursday.

“Tomorrow [Thursday] a unit each at Majuba, Matimba and Arnot power stations are set to return to service. Altogether this will boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend in which we expect lower demand.”

Mantshantsha said a generation unit each at the Arnot and Kendal power stations had returned to service, which added to the two Lethabo units, and one each at Camden and Matla power stations that returned to service during the night.

Altogether this would boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend, in which they expected lower demand.

"We currently have 5,787MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,259MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns".

FEARMONGERING

Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.

He gave an update on the sorry state of our grid, which has led to Eskom implementing stage four rolling blackouts on Tuesday morning.

"I would caution against speculation in this regard, I would caution against fearmongering, stoking of speculation and fear in this regard. We do have plans in place, we have the capability of recovering," De Ruyter said during Eskom's update on the power crisis on Wednesday morning after power outages had to be ramped up to stage four.

He tried to allay fears over a complete blackout.

"We do have the capability to restart the grid, and I must stress this, in the highly unlikely event that a total blackout were to occur," De Ruyter said.

EFFORTS TO AVOID WINTER POWER CUTS

At the same time, Eskom said it planned to keep unplanned unit losses at a minimum this winter to try and avoid power cuts but there were no guarantees.

De Ruyter said the current performance of the system was disappointing and unacceptable.

Head of transmission Segomoco Scheepers said, "If we are able to contain the unplanned [unit trippings] below 12,500 megawatts, we should not have any load shedding. Obviously, today we are struggling to achieve the lower level of unplanned that we desire, and it progressively increases to 37 days for winter and in the extreme, it could be as high as 101 days but that is clearly very far in the extreme."

In order to keep the lights on, the utility must be on schedule in maintaining its generation units, something that the parastatal failed to do after the Easter long weekend during the colder weather.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts