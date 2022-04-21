Fixing KZN’s flood-wrecked roads will cost billions, says Mbalula
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that it would cost billions of rands to fix roads in KwaZulu-Natal following devastating floods.
Around 450 people are confirmed to have died because of the heavy rains, while the infrastructure damage has been vast and widespread.
The exact extent and cost of the damages have yet to be confirmed.
Mbalula said that the department had given the National Roads Agency the mandate to be the implementation agency.
“The province has committed resources, some municipalities have already done work, particularly eThekwini, but I know it’s not sufficient. We are going to improvise in terms of capital-intensive support,” the minister said.
The minister said that the province had estimated that the damage would amount to R5.6 billion in relation to provincial and municipal roads.
"We will verify that before implementation and where there is inflatory prices in building roads, we will clamp down," Mbalula said.
He added that they should be able to spend R700 million to repair national roads, particularly the N2 and the N3.
This article first appeared on EWN : Fixing KZN’s flood-wrecked roads will cost billions, says Mbalula
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
More from Local
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way
Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni.Read More
It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom
Energy expert Chris Yellend says the power situation is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast.Read More
I will ensure I don't put myself first but work with the community - Zikalala
Bongani Bingwa chats to KwaZulu-Natal premier to give an update on the floods and clear the air on the water tanker debacle.Read More
Blood supply depleted, SANBS in 'very dire situation' and asks for donations
Bongani Bingwa chats to South African National Blood Service spokesperson Dr Karin van den Berg on why it is important to donate blood.Read More
Dear WC residents, here's why being a statistic matters
Despite being one of the most widely known provinces in the country, it's estimated that only 50% of the Western Cape's population has been counted in the census.Read More
This coach ran the Two Oceans in school shoes in aid of Mitchells Plain kids
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Frank Steyn from the Run4Schools Foundation.Read More
Can AI help avert scale of natural disasters such as the KZN floods?
Artificial Intelligence head, Junaid Kleinschmidt, explains how the use of AI could be a possible solution in averting climate disasters.Read More
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend
The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.Read More
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies
Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.Read More