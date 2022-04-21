'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'





Netflix shares fell by more than 35% after the streaming service reported a sharp drop in subscribers

The platform announced that it lost more than 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of this year

News producer Stephan Lombard says the company will have to devise new growth strategies to keep customers and shareholders happy

Photo by Mollie Sivaram on Unsplash

Netflix is losing customers for the first time in a decade and it needs to act fast.

Netflix shares plunged more than 35% on Wednesday after the streaming giant announced a drop of 200,000 in the first quarter of the year.

The company's poor performance was influenced by the decision to suspend its service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion.

However, it also expects to lose 2 million more subscribers over the next quarter.

News producer Stephan Lombard says the company is in a corner and it needs to devise new strategies to combat lagging subscriber growth.

Lombard says Netflix's current business model is clearly not sustainable.

The platform is considering the introduction of a new, cheaper package offering with advertising.

It will also start cracking down on password-sharing, which it believes is contributing to its slowing growth in 2022.

Of its 221 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix says more than 100 million households use a shared password.

Lombard argues that the crackdown on account sharing could backfire as it has with some of the streaming giant's rivals.

"Other streamers have tried this in the past and, in some cases, it backfires. This, in terms of their plans, I think is the riskiest one", he tells CapeTallk.

Netflix has 221 million subscribers and it says about 100 million of those subscribers are sharing their passwords. It's never been allowed, since Netflix started streaming it said this is not a practice. Stephan Lombard, News producer

Netflix can see that the other people are streaming from a different IP address, which is a number that is unique to your location. Stephan Lombard, News producer