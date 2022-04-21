'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Young People & Strokes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thato Minyuku - Stroke Survivor and representative of Stroke Survivors Foundation
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:16
Sun-Set@Baxter Garden concert, with music sensation Ntsika
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
Leon Schuster- Mr Bones 3
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leon Schuster - Actor, Filmmaker And Comedian at ...
Today at 10:55
Langa CAN
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Carol Smit
Today at 11:05
100yo story of our first history book published in isiZulu
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Hlonipha Mokoena
Prof Hlonipha Mokoena - Associate Professor at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Today at 11:30
Frugal living in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ncumisa Ndelu
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni. 21 April 2022 9:18 AM
It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom Energy expert Chris Yellend says the power situation is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast. 21 April 2022 9:14 AM
I will ensure I don't put myself first but work with the community - Zikalala Bongani Bingwa chats to KwaZulu-Natal premier to give an update on the floods and clear the air on the water tanker debacle. 21 April 2022 8:47 AM
View all Local
DA ward councillor claims 'hijacking' of flood aid parcels in Durban widespread John Maytham chats to Shontel de Boer, a DA ward councillor in Durban. 21 April 2022 9:03 AM
Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk R... 21 April 2022 8:30 AM
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show. 20 April 2022 10:44 PM
View all Politics
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday. 21 April 2022 6:26 AM
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday. 20 April 2022 11:31 PM
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way' Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 20 April 2022 10:36 PM
View all Business
How to know if your missing pet really has been kidnapped Though it sounds like people are kidnapping pets and holding them for ransom, in reality it’s much more nefarious. 21 April 2022 6:45 AM
When should you see a doctor for your headaches? Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache. 20 April 2022 5:35 PM
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles... 17 April 2022 11:10 AM
View all Sport
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb Zain Johnson speaks to UK correspondent, Gavin Grey. 17 April 2022 2:01 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'

21 April 2022 7:47 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Netflix
Netflix subscription
Netflix profits

John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.
  • Netflix shares fell by more than 35% after the streaming service reported a sharp drop in subscribers
  • The platform announced that it lost more than 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of this year
  • News producer Stephan Lombard says the company will have to devise new growth strategies to keep customers and shareholders happy
Photo by Mollie Sivaram on Unsplash

Netflix is losing customers for the first time in a decade and it needs to act fast.

Netflix shares plunged more than 35% on Wednesday after the streaming giant announced a drop of 200,000 in the first quarter of the year.

The company's poor performance was influenced by the decision to suspend its service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion.

However, it also expects to lose 2 million more subscribers over the next quarter.

News producer Stephan Lombard says the company is in a corner and it needs to devise new strategies to combat lagging subscriber growth.

Lombard says Netflix's current business model is clearly not sustainable.

RELATED: Netflix makes moves to end password sharing

The platform is considering the introduction of a new, cheaper package offering with advertising.

It will also start cracking down on password-sharing, which it believes is contributing to its slowing growth in 2022.

Of its 221 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix says more than 100 million households use a shared password.

Lombard argues that the crackdown on account sharing could backfire as it has with some of the streaming giant's rivals.

"Other streamers have tried this in the past and, in some cases, it backfires. This, in terms of their plans, I think is the riskiest one", he tells CapeTallk.

Netflix has 221 million subscribers and it says about 100 million of those subscribers are sharing their passwords. It's never been allowed, since Netflix started streaming it said this is not a practice.

Stephan Lombard, News producer

Netflix can see that the other people are streaming from a different IP address, which is a number that is unique to your location.

Stephan Lombard, News producer

They've said before that in addition to ad-supported, cheaper packages, they will actually charge you now to share your passwords. It won't be as much as a full subscription, but it's still going to come down hard.

Stephan Lombard, News producer



21 April 2022 7:47 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Netflix
Netflix subscription
Netflix profits

More from World

Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time

19 April 2022 7:11 PM

Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief

19 April 2022 10:47 AM

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb

17 April 2022 2:01 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to UK correspondent, Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs

14 April 2022 10:12 PM

Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'

14 April 2022 9:37 PM

Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid

14 April 2022 1:24 PM

Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel

12 April 2022 5:00 PM

Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato

12 April 2022 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor

11 April 2022 12:06 PM

International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread

7 April 2022 8:07 PM

Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

20 April 2022 5:46 AM

According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter

18 April 2022 11:39 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance

14 April 2022 12:44 PM

Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'

13 April 2022 3:06 PM

DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook

10 April 2022 2:12 PM

South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial

9 April 2022 5:48 PM

Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

8 April 2022 1:39 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week

8 April 2022 11:09 AM

The cat's out of the bag! Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford will be joining CapeTalk for a short stint next week standing in for Lester Kiewit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius

7 April 2022 1:44 PM

Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid

4 April 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'

World Entertainment

Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way

Local Lifestyle

Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims

Politics

EWN Highlights

Hawks not afraid to go after high-profile politicians, Lebeya tells MPs

21 April 2022 8:13 AM

Motshekga urges KZN communities, parents, teachers to help school clean-up ops

21 April 2022 7:52 AM

Slain Kagiso Diale joined electricity protest to help community, says family

21 April 2022 7:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA