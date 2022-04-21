DA ward councillor claims 'hijacking' of flood aid parcels in Durban widespread
- DA councillor Shontel de Boer claims that aid parcels are being hijacked by municipal officials across eThekwini
- A video went viral earlier this week showing the attempted removal of aid parcels from the Virginia Airport
- Relief aid has been pouring in and organisations have been arranging goods for communities affected by recent flooding in KwaZulu-Natal
Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Shontel de Boer alleges that municipal workers in eThekwini have been hijacking food parcels and other aid across the city.
De Boer claims that the eThekwini municipality has failed to respond to the allegations or provide any satisfactory explanations.
"They seem to be turning their back on the matter but we need some questions answered", she tells CapeTalk.
Earlier this week, a video went viral showing the attempted removal of aid parcels from the Virginia Airport allegedly by municipal officials.
RELATED: Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
De Boer says she witnessed the municipal staffers loading the goods onto several vehicles and opening some of the packs and eating from them.
She says this was done without any official clearance.
According to the councillor, the packs were arranged for the rescuers and for flood victims without anything to eat.
The expected looting has begun by the EThekwini Metro Municipality staff. (Zandile Gumede crew) Nothing will stop these thugs from stealing, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/f5PEUDbYIg— Goolam (@goolammv) April 18, 2022
Although the parcels were returned after the video was filmed, De Boer alleges that the hijacking of aid parcels is widespread in Durban.
"It's not exclusive to the operation that we had at the Virginia Airport, it seems to be happening across the city and the municipal officials are just not answering our questions", she says.
They didn't take it because after a few minutes they returned it, which for me is an admission of guilt... but they did come there with the intent to take stuff and they did load stuff and they forced volunteer workers to help them load the stuff onto the vehicles.Shontel de Boer, DA ward councillor
They refused to give answers to anyone about who they were, where they were from and where the goods that they were taking where going to.Shontel de Boer, DA ward councillor
The saddest part is that ever since this came to light... I'm getting calls daily from residents throughout the city telling me that municipal officials have pitched up at their premises commandeering their food parcels or meals... no explanation... they have no paperwork, they aren't answering questions and they are just taking the food away.Shontel de Boer, DA ward councillor
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1513912367737942016
