Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said that it was working towards lifting rolling blackouts by the weekend despite its vulnerable and unpredictable generation system.
The embattled power utility announced that the power cuts would be reduced to stage three until Friday.
Eskom has blamed the latest round of power cuts on heavy rains across the country over the Easter long weekend, painting a bleak picture of what's expected in the coming winter months unless it can manage unplanned outages.
Eskom has seen a slight recovery in generating capacity in the last 24 hours, moving the country from its crippling stage four blackouts to stage three power cuts.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that should the situation continue to improve, the rolling blackouts could be lifted by the start of the weekend.
“Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load shedding depending on the level of breakdowns. We will continue to monitor the system,” Mantshantsha said.
However, Mantshantsha admitted that the system was plagued by uncertainty, adding that the national grid was currently constrained.
“We currently have 5,787MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,259MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns,” he said.
Winter is a volatile period for the grid as the power utility battles to keep up with the electricity demand from households and businesses.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Business
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies
Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.Read More
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson
Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.Read More
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started
Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence?Read More
As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces.Read More
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.Read More
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN?
Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu).Read More
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm
Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night.Read More
De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.Read More
More from Local
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies
Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.Read More
As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces.Read More
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts
Eskom will reduce load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday night.Read More
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.Read More
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN?
Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu).Read More
Former top cop Richard Mdluli's fraud and corruption case postponed - again
The latest delay comes at former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s request, as he wants to try and review the SAPS decision not to foot his legal bills.Read More
De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.Read More
Cape Town only has landfill airspace for the next 10 years - but there's a plan
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Grant Twigg, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for urban management.Read More
Govt to move residents who lost homes in KZN floods to new land
The spatial planning crisis has been thrust under the microscope as South Africans come to terms with the destruction caused by the unprecedented rainfall in the province.Read More