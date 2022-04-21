Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend

21 April 2022 6:26 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding

The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said that it was working towards lifting rolling blackouts by the weekend despite its vulnerable and unpredictable generation system.

The embattled power utility announced that the power cuts would be reduced to stage three until Friday.

Eskom has blamed the latest round of power cuts on heavy rains across the country over the Easter long weekend, painting a bleak picture of what's expected in the coming winter months unless it can manage unplanned outages.

Eskom has seen a slight recovery in generating capacity in the last 24 hours, moving the country from its crippling stage four blackouts to stage three power cuts.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that should the situation continue to improve, the rolling blackouts could be lifted by the start of the weekend.

“Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load shedding depending on the level of breakdowns. We will continue to monitor the system,” Mantshantsha said.

However, Mantshantsha admitted that the system was plagued by uncertainty, adding that the national grid was currently constrained.

“We currently have 5,787MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,259MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns,” he said.

Winter is a volatile period for the grid as the power utility battles to keep up with the electricity demand from households and businesses.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend




21 April 2022 6:26 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding

