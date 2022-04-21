Blood supply depleted, SANBS in 'very dire situation' and asks for donations
South African National Blood Service (SANBS) medical director and spokesperson Dr Karin van den Berg says the service is calling on all eligible blood donors to donate blood.
She says the service only has 2,2 days worth of blood stocks which has prompted for a restrictive blood issuing.
RELATED: SANBS launches wellness support programme to help improve health of blood donors
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Van den Berg says at the moment they are not able to meet all the demands of blood in the country.
This is a very dire situation and when we don't have enough blood, it means that we cannot supply all the needs of all patients, which is horrible.Dr Karin van den Berg, MD and spokesperson - SANBS
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : Blood supply depleted, SANBS in 'very dire situation' and asks for donations
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32142433_nurse-collecting-a-blood-from-a-patient-for-annual-check.html
