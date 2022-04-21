



KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says a water tanker first distributed water to the community and then water was offloaded to his residence.

This comes after a water tanker outside Zikalala’s home where residents said it was offloaded for his exclusive use was posted on social media at the weekend and has since gone viral.

RELATED: Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aid

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Zikalala adds that he doesn't agree that his family was given water first before the community.

I wasn't there, but I got information on what happened that day. I will continue to ensure that I don't put myself first but I work with the community. Sihle Zikalala, Premier - KwaZulu-Natal

The devastating floods in the province last week resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and have left several areas without water.

Zikalala says as things stand, the death toll sits at 448, with five more bodies recovered by search and rescue teams on Tuesday.

Listen below to the full conversation:

This article first appeared on 702 : I will ensure I don't put myself first but work with the community - Zikalala