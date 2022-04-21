I will ensure I don't put myself first but work with the community - Zikalala
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says a water tanker first distributed water to the community and then water was offloaded to his residence.
This comes after a water tanker outside Zikalala’s home where residents said it was offloaded for his exclusive use was posted on social media at the weekend and has since gone viral.
RELATED: Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aid
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Zikalala adds that he doesn't agree that his family was given water first before the community.
I wasn't there, but I got information on what happened that day. I will continue to ensure that I don't put myself first but I work with the community.Sihle Zikalala, Premier - KwaZulu-Natal
The devastating floods in the province last week resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and have left several areas without water.
Zikalala says as things stand, the death toll sits at 448, with five more bodies recovered by search and rescue teams on Tuesday.
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : I will ensure I don't put myself first but work with the community - Zikalala
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
More from Local
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way
Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni.Read More
It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom
Energy expert Chris Yellend says the power situation is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast.Read More
Blood supply depleted, SANBS in 'very dire situation' and asks for donations
Bongani Bingwa chats to South African National Blood Service spokesperson Dr Karin van den Berg on why it is important to donate blood.Read More
Fixing KZN’s flood-wrecked roads will cost billions, says Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the department had given the National Roads Agency the mandate to be the implementation agency.Read More
Dear WC residents, here's why being a statistic matters
Despite being one of the most widely known provinces in the country, it's estimated that only 50% of the Western Cape's population has been counted in the census.Read More
This coach ran the Two Oceans in school shoes in aid of Mitchells Plain kids
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Frank Steyn from the Run4Schools Foundation.Read More
Can AI help avert scale of natural disasters such as the KZN floods?
Artificial Intelligence head, Junaid Kleinschmidt, explains how the use of AI could be a possible solution in averting climate disasters.Read More
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend
The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.Read More
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies
Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.Read More