Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
No Items to show
Latest Local
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni. 21 April 2022 9:18 AM
It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom Energy expert Chris Yellend says the power situation is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast. 21 April 2022 9:14 AM
I will ensure I don't put myself first but work with the community - Zikalala Bongani Bingwa chats to KwaZulu-Natal premier to give an update on the floods and clear the air on the water tanker debacle. 21 April 2022 8:47 AM
View all Local
DA ward councillor claims 'hijacking' of flood aid parcels in Durban widespread John Maytham chats to Shontel de Boer, a DA ward councillor in Durban. 21 April 2022 9:03 AM
Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk R... 21 April 2022 8:30 AM
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show. 20 April 2022 10:44 PM
View all Politics
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday. 21 April 2022 6:26 AM
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday. 20 April 2022 11:31 PM
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way' Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 20 April 2022 10:36 PM
View all Business
How to know if your missing pet really has been kidnapped Though it sounds like people are kidnapping pets and holding them for ransom, in reality it’s much more nefarious. 21 April 2022 6:45 AM
When should you see a doctor for your headaches? Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache. 20 April 2022 5:35 PM
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles... 17 April 2022 11:10 AM
View all Sport
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb Zain Johnson speaks to UK correspondent, Gavin Grey. 17 April 2022 2:01 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
View all Opinion
It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom

21 April 2022 9:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Eskom
Chris Yelland
Ted blom

Energy expert Chris Yellend says the power situation is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast.

Energy expert Chris Yellend says the prospect of having more than 100 days of load shedding is very bad.

Eskom revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four and South Africans could see more than 100 days of power cuts depending on the power utilities generation unit losses.

Eskom on Wednesday said that it was working towards lifting rolling blackouts by the weekend despite its vulnerable and unpredictable generation system.

RELATED: Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend

The embattled power utility announced that the power cuts would be reduced to stage three until Friday.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Yellend and Energy expert Ted Blom to shine the spotlight on the problems at Eskom.

The power situation has presented massive risks to the economy; to jobs and we need to know that this is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast.

Chris Yelland, Energy expert

Blom says he doesn’t believe that Eskom is being managed well as no one is fixing the 50% coal problem.

The problem is serious, it is time for state of emergency on Eskom.

Ted Bloom, Energy expert

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom




