Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way
Saturday, 23 April (the anniversary of the death of Shakespeare) is World Book Day, an annual Unesco event to promote reading, publishing, and copyright.
Blind or visually impaired people will be reminded how hard it is to convert books into formats they can read.
The Copyright Act is unconstitutional and discriminates against people who are blind or visually impaired, argues Blind SA and SECTION27.
The two organisations will put their case before the Constitutional Court in May with a peaceful picket outside.
Bongani Bingwa interviewed SECTION27 research and advocacy officer Julia Chaskalson and Ntshavheni Netshituni, president of Blind SA (scroll up to listen).
The Copyright Act… is unconstitutional to the extent that it does not give equal access… We have to have the converting right… It is costly… and we have to wait for permission from the copyright holder…Julia Chaskalson, Research and advocacy officer - SECTION27
