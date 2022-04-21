[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luan Dreyden
Today at 14:40
Symphony Choir of Cape Town in Concert
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gwenhwyfar Burton
Today at 14:50
Music with Allou April
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Allou April
Today at 15:20
More rhinos are being killed for their horns — and it’s not just the poachers who are to blame
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Glenn - Professor at Film Ad Media Department Uct
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Operation Dudula: When deep-seated frustration meets prejudice and weak leadership
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pearl Noxolo Mncube
Today at 16:05
Shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali at the forefront of assisting people in KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zukiswa Pikoli
Today at 16:20
Zuma Stalingrad Tactics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 16:33
Dischem Foundation CHESHIRE HOME INTERVIEW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacqui Kahlberg - Dischem Foundation
Harry Van Eck - Manager of Turfhall Cheshire Home
Today at 16:55
Oceans without Borders "Coral for the Climate" vote
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Andrew Venter - CEO at Wildlands Conservation Trust
Today at 17:05
DA pressure results in the release of the Ministerial Task Team report on the Cuban drug procurement scandal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kobus Marais - MP and shadow minister of defence and military veterans at Democratic Alliance
Today at 17:20
The UN International Law Commission in Geneva
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Dire Tladi
Today at 17:45
Is a virus we all have causing multiple sclerosis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Gavin Giovannoni
Latest Local
Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele. 21 April 2022 11:11 AM
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni. 21 April 2022 9:18 AM
It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom Energy expert Chris Yellend says the power situation is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast. 21 April 2022 9:14 AM
View all Local
DA ward councillor claims 'hijacking' of flood aid parcels in Durban widespread John Maytham chats to Shontel de Boer, a DA ward councillor in Durban. 21 April 2022 9:03 AM
Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk R... 21 April 2022 8:30 AM
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show. 20 April 2022 10:44 PM
View all Politics
Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra. 21 April 2022 11:32 AM
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday. 21 April 2022 6:26 AM
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday. 20 April 2022 11:31 PM
View all Business
Cape Town City Guide: 7 things to do this weekend that won't break the bank Bank balance looking a little sketchy? Enjoy the weekend before payday with these seven affordable activities. 21 April 2022 11:48 AM
How to know if your missing pet really has been kidnapped Though it sounds like people are kidnapping pets and holding them for ransom, in reality it’s much more nefarious. 21 April 2022 6:45 AM
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way' Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 20 April 2022 10:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles... 17 April 2022 11:10 AM
View all Sport
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life

21 April 2022 10:50 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Abongile Nzelenzele
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

A Ukrainian soldier narrowly beat death when the bullet aimed at him wedged into the rear case of his cellphone.

A video of the soldier showing the bullet in the phone to his fellow combatant is going viral around the world.

“The smartphone saved my life,” the soldier says amid the sound of gunshots.

It looks terrifying, cold, and miserable in that trench where they are taking positions – but they are alive and breathing, for now.

© gerain0812/123rf.com

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

The Ukrainian soldier pulls out his Samsung Galaxy… revealing a large bullet lodged in it which, he says, saved his life… The photographs are remarkable!

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



