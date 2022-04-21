[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life





A Ukrainian soldier narrowly beat death when the bullet aimed at him wedged into the rear case of his cellphone.

A video of the soldier showing the bullet in the phone to his fellow combatant is going viral around the world.

“The smartphone saved my life,” the soldier says amid the sound of gunshots.

It looks terrifying, cold, and miserable in that trench where they are taking positions – but they are alive and breathing, for now.

© gerain0812/123rf.com

The Ukrainian soldier pulls out his Samsung Galaxy… revealing a large bullet lodged in it which, he says, saved his life… The photographs are remarkable! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

This #Ukrainian soldier is saved by his mobile phone, as he shows the bullet wedged into the rear case of the phone #UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/mzuAhCc0GI — Globe Sentinel (@GlobeSentinels) April 18, 2022