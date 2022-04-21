Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it
The pandemic is ending, and Uber is preparing for the post-Covid world.
On Tuesday, the ride-hailing platform in the United States lifted its mask mandate for drivers and riders.
“If you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip,” said Uber.
RELATED: Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…
In South Africa, where the mask-wearing remains compulsory, the company is “recovering very nicely,” according to Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.
“Numbers are looking up,” he says despite increasing competition from the likes of Bolt.
“We’re pretty much at pre-Covid levels. Competition is good for us. It makes us better. I’m happy to be challenged.”
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Hiemstra (scroll up to listen).
It’s a very human environment we work in. It’s difficult to balance between drivers and riders… The economics need to work for drivers and riders…Frans Hiemstra, General manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Some shorter trips are now not being accepted by drivers… We’re working on fixing it… so that even short trips are excepted… We’re not there yet… We’re losing out on short trips…Frans Hiemstra, General manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa
The opportunity in Nigeria is massive… It’s an exciting place. Our newest market is Côte d'Ivoire… In Kenya… we have two-wheelers, three-wheelers, small vehicles, and premium vehicles…Frans Hiemstra, General manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134319634_kyiv-ukraine-july-3-2019-sad-pretty-girl-in-straw-hat-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-isolated-on-p.html?vti=mi63d3rphc36byhixp-1-6
More from Business
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend
The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.Read More
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies
Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.Read More
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson
Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.Read More
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started
Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence?Read More
As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces.Read More
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.Read More
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN?
Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu).Read More
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm
Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town City Guide: 7 things to do this weekend that won't break the bank
Bank balance looking a little sketchy? Enjoy the weekend before payday with these seven affordable activities.Read More
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way
Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni.Read More
How to know if your missing pet really has been kidnapped
Though it sounds like people are kidnapping pets and holding them for ransom, in reality it’s much more nefarious.Read More
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.Read More
When should you see a doctor for your headaches?
Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache.Read More
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.Read More
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study
Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found.Read More
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn
Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.Read More
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family
According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.Read More