Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luan Dreyden
Today at 14:40
Symphony Choir of Cape Town in Concert
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gwenhwyfar Burton
Today at 14:50
Music with Allou April
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Allou April
Today at 15:20
More rhinos are being killed for their horns — and it’s not just the poachers who are to blame
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Glenn - Professor at Film Ad Media Department Uct
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Operation Dudula: When deep-seated frustration meets prejudice and weak leadership
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pearl Noxolo Mncube
Today at 16:05
Shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali at the forefront of assisting people in KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zukiswa Pikoli
Today at 16:20
Zuma Stalingrad Tactics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 16:33
Dischem Foundation CHESHIRE HOME INTERVIEW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacqui Kahlberg - Dischem Foundation
Harry Van Eck - Manager of Turfhall Cheshire Home
Today at 16:55
Oceans without Borders "Coral for the Climate" vote
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Andrew Venter - CEO at Wildlands Conservation Trust
Today at 17:05
DA pressure results in the release of the Ministerial Task Team report on the Cuban drug procurement scandal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kobus Marais - MP and shadow minister of defence and military veterans at Democratic Alliance
Today at 17:20
The UN International Law Commission in Geneva
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Dire Tladi
Today at 17:45
Is a virus we all have causing multiple sclerosis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Gavin Giovannoni
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it

21 April 2022 11:32 AM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.

The pandemic is ending, and Uber is preparing for the post-Covid world.

On Tuesday, the ride-hailing platform in the United States lifted its mask mandate for drivers and riders.

“If you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip,” said Uber.

RELATED: Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

In South Africa, where the mask-wearing remains compulsory, the company is “recovering very nicely,” according to Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.

“Numbers are looking up,” he says despite increasing competition from the likes of Bolt.

“We’re pretty much at pre-Covid levels. Competition is good for us. It makes us better. I’m happy to be challenged.”

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Hiemstra (scroll up to listen).

It’s a very human environment we work in. It’s difficult to balance between drivers and riders… The economics need to work for drivers and riders…

Frans Hiemstra, General manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

Some shorter trips are now not being accepted by drivers… We’re working on fixing it… so that even short trips are excepted… We’re not there yet… We’re losing out on short trips…

Frans Hiemstra, General manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

The opportunity in Nigeria is massive… It’s an exciting place. Our newest market is Côte d'Ivoire… In Kenya… we have two-wheelers, three-wheelers, small vehicles, and premium vehicles…

Frans Hiemstra, General manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa



