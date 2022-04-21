Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio
Old school radio veterans Linda Sibiya and Thuso Motaung, joined by current Motsweding FM radio host Nelly Moruri, speak about the evolution of radio over the past 20-30 years.
The former Ukhozi Fm host Sibiya broke the strict rule from back then that those pursuing radio should have trained as teacher.
He started as a security guard but knew he wanted to dominate the airwaves. He submitted an hour demo to Radio Maritzburg and landed his first gig in 1995.
I'm the one who broke the curse of if you wanna become a Radio DJ, you must be a teacherLinda Sibiya, radio braodcaster and former Ukhozi Fm host
Motaung, a Lesedi FM host who used to teach Afrikaans and Sesotho, says radio presenters back then went through rigorous physical checks to vet whether they would last in the profession.
When we joined the SABC in the 1980s, they wouldn't just take you, you were first taken to a doctor to check your teeth...Thuso Motaung, Lesedi FM broadcaster
Moruri from Motsweding FM, who started her career in 2000, quite recently in comparison to the other two guests, added how she manages her role at the Setswana radio station today.
Despite the fact that she did not jump through the same hoops of past presenters, she shares how the switch from English to speaking fluent Setswana is a deliberate task that she sometimes finds difficult.
You really have to position your mind and come home in those three hours.Nelly Moruri, radio broadcaster at Motsweding FM
You're thinking in English but saying it out in Setswana.Nelly Moruri, adio broadcaster at Motsweding FM
This article first appeared on 702 : Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio
