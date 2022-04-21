'Chaos' as Langa shack dwellers rebuild after blaze: 'It's a battle of space'





Some Langa fire victims are anxious to rebuild their homes before their spots are taken

Vuyiswa Ndzakana from the Langa CAN says a "battle of space" is unfolding after Saturday's blaze

The wreckage of a home following a fire in Langa, Cape Town on 17 April 2022. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

There are reports of chaos and confusion in Langa's Joe Slovo informal settlement as some residents attempt to rebuild their homes following a devastating fire.

Hundreds of residents have been left displaced after the blaze on Saturday.

The Langa community action network (CAN) says some residents have made use of the emergency shelter at a local church hall, however, many others are camping out where their shacks use to be because they fear their space will be occupied.

Vuyiswa Ndzakana, an organiser at the Langa CAN, says a "battle of space" is unfolding in the informal settlement because none of the shacks were clearly demarcated.

It's a battle of space... because now people are actually building on top of other people's spaces. So, it's really difficult and we are actually dependent on the leaders there... I must say it's chaos and all three spheres of government must learn from that. Vuyiswa Ndzakana, Organiser - Langa CAN

With only ashes and debris left, residents are trying to identify the original spots where their homes once stood in order to rebuild their structures.

According to Ndzakana, local community leaders are stepping in to help resolve the mix-up.

She says many anxious residents can't afford the building materials needed to erect new structures and government is not willing to help.

Scores of men are hard at work in the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa hammering zinc sheets and blocks of wood together to try and rebuild their homes.

The fire victims are scattered all over, some are in churches, some are in halls and others are outside. Vuyiswa Ndzakana, Organiser - Langa CAN

There are those who really don't want to leave their places where the fire affected the area solely because apparently there is a battle of space and we know that there isn't much that has been done in terms of the government ensuring that... a square meter of a shack has to be identified from another one. Vuyiswa Ndzakana, Organiser - Langa CAN