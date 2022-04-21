Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'This is an important act of Ubuntu,' Gauteng MEC on sending EMS team to KZN Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC spoke to Tshidi Madia on the Midday Report about the team of specialist... 21 April 2022 2:15 PM
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2 from 10pm tonight Eskom said a generation unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and the Arnot power stations had returned to service since Wednesday nigh... 21 April 2022 1:54 PM
'Chaos' as Langa shack dwellers rebuild after blaze: 'It's a battle of space' Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Vuyiswa Ndzakana from the Langa community action network. 21 April 2022 12:32 PM
View all Local
Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 21 April 2022 2:08 PM
Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele. 21 April 2022 11:11 AM
DA ward councillor claims 'hijacking' of flood aid parcels in Durban widespread John Maytham chats to Shontel de Boer, a DA ward councillor in Durban. 21 April 2022 9:03 AM
View all Politics
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu. 21 April 2022 1:14 PM
Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra. 21 April 2022 11:32 AM
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday. 21 April 2022 6:26 AM
View all Business
Cape Town City Guide: 7 things to do this weekend that won't break the bank Bank balance looking a little sketchy? Enjoy the weekend before payday with these seven affordable activities. 21 April 2022 11:48 AM
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni. 21 April 2022 9:18 AM
How to know if your missing pet really has been kidnapped Though it sounds like people are kidnapping pets and holding them for ransom, in reality it’s much more nefarious. 21 April 2022 6:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
View all Sport
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area

Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.
  • EFF leader Julius Malema is visiting eThekwini communities on Thursday following the recent floods
  • Malema is expected to hand over parcels and blankets to families in KwaMamsuthu near Clare Estate
  • Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso says the appearance is being used to highlight the EFF's ongoing fight for land
Image screengrab: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on the eThekwini municipality to provide land for families that have been displaced by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Malema is currently visiting ward 25 at KwaMamsuthu near Clare Estate in eThekwini where he will hand over parcels and blankets to 500 families that have been affected by the recent floods.

Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso says Malema is using his visit to highlight the EFF's ongoing fight for land.

According to Mabaso, residents in KwaMamsuthu are living next to exposed sewer lines.

He's just arrived in KwaMamsuthu in Clare Estate in the north of Durban... over 50 shacks in this community were affected during that flooding.

Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News

These people were moved from a different location and were brought here but it seems that the situation that they live under is a very dire one, [aside from] the flooding. They live in a space that is next to a flowing sewage system.

Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News

Julius Malema is here visiting them and wants to know about their land issue... it seems to be a mini EFF rally.

Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News



More from Politics

Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst

21 April 2022 11:11 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele.

Read More arrow_forward

DA ward councillor claims 'hijacking' of flood aid parcels in Durban widespread

21 April 2022 9:03 AM

John Maytham chats to Shontel de Boer, a DA ward councillor in Durban.

Read More arrow_forward

Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims

21 April 2022 8:30 AM

Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk Radio702 she was not attending any of the DA’s federal council meetings.

Read More arrow_forward

Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson

20 April 2022 10:44 PM

Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo

20 April 2022 3:50 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.

Read More arrow_forward

SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF

19 April 2022 10:32 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.

Read More arrow_forward

'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'

19 April 2022 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.

Read More arrow_forward

To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille

19 April 2022 11:31 AM

Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic services that others don't have elsewhere in the country.

Read More arrow_forward

Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?

14 April 2022 8:05 PM

Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu.

Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier

14 April 2022 12:24 PM

The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Read More arrow_forward

